People Are Losing It Over This Clip Of Bob Katter Doing A Total 180 From Marriage Equality To Crocodile Attacks

This is Bob Katter. He is an Australian politician who represents a rural electorate in Queensland. And in the wake of Australia voting "yes" to marriage equality...this is how he responded. In case you missed it, here's Bob Katter's alternative view on the #samesexmarriage debate. Thanks for watching.… https://t.co/0WH9K4gApH

Let's break this down. Katter says: "I mean, you know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities! You know, I mean, let there be a thousand blossoms bloom as far as I'm concerned."

All is travelling well in the press conference. You could say the answer seems unusually enthusiastic given Katter's past comments about gay people and same-sex marriage, but other than that, it's fine.

Then, a sudden change of tone. Katter is instantly furious: "But I ain't spending any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland."

Oh dear. Oh god.

The ABC footage of Katter went viral after being aired on Sunday morning political talk show Insiders, where its screening was followed by four political journalists losing it over Katter's thought processes.

The incredibly rapid switch from Katter talking about marriage equality to Queensland's killer crocodiles had people laughing everywhere.

if someone from another country asked me to describe Bob Katter i would just send them this video https://t.co/dLm1vTE8XD

anyway here’s a new monologue I’ll be performing at parties

This is the funniest thing I have ever seen 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ @Bobkatter #bobkatter #auspol #australia #ssm https://t.co/mc6lg7NTv1

guy on the train I’m sitting next to is watching that bob katter clip over and over and is laughing so hard he might die

#bobkatter #marriageequality #hottake

I would like a food prep knife as sharp as this complete 180 from Bob Katter halfway through this interview, how bi… https://t.co/Dy1GkkgdOV

I have now watched that Bob Katter clip from @InsidersABC about a dozen times and I’m ruined. Tears flowing down my face

Bob Katter redefines ‘segue’ https://t.co/gk6jYeOvOI

i want every person who isn't Australian to watch this video and just begin to understand this country/what we are… https://t.co/QKURTuaG41





Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.