Everyone Is Confused About The "Weatherboard Nine" After Barnaby Joyce Resigned

Who are they? And where did they come from?

Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

After weeks of speculation, Barnaby Joyce announced on Friday that he will step down as deputy prime minister and become a backbencher.

There was plenty to make news in the speech – Joyce has been battling calls to resign for three weeks, after it was revealed he had an affair with his former media advisor and that they are now having a baby together.

He announced that he would step down as deputy prime minister and leader of the National Party, effective Monday.

But it was his use of a certain phrase that confused people.

"Can I say right from the start, this is never about me. It's about the person in the weatherboard and iron, something that manifestly expresses what the National Party is about," Joyce said.

By "weatherboard and iron", Joyce meant a type of housing – built from weatherboard and with an iron roof.

Joyce uses the phrase as a reference to poorer people living in such homes in rural and regional towns, as opposed to people living in houses built from brick and with a tile roof in the suburbs or city.

"It's only fair on those people in the weatherboard and iron, it's only fair on that purpose of trying to make sure we continue that advancement of the person so that if they are on the periphery of society, they can have the best opportunities, that there be some clear air," he said later in the press conference, explaining his reasons for going.

But lots – like, LOTS – of people heard Joyce's multiple uses of the phrase "weatherboard and iron" as "weatherboard nine"... and were justifiably very confused.

Anyone know who "the people in the weatherboard nine" are? #auspol #BarnabyJoyce
Gough_Chifley @GoughChifley

Anyone know who "the people in the weatherboard nine" are? #auspol #BarnabyJoyce

#weatherboardnine
David Rose @dmr

#weatherboardnine

Anybody figured out what a #weatherboardnine is yet?
alex dunnin @AlexDunnin

Anybody figured out what a #weatherboardnine is yet?

Twitter atm trying to figure out "weatherboard nine"
Josh Taylor @joshgnosis

Twitter atm trying to figure out "weatherboard nine"

#auspol: Barnaby Joyce says "I fought for the person in the weatherboard nine, I fought for the person I believed w…
The Daily Telegraph @dailytelegraph

#auspol: Barnaby Joyce says "I fought for the person in the weatherboard nine, I fought for the person I believed w… https://t.co/YEayXfkpBQ

Some clocked the meaning right away.

some dispute as to whether barnaby is saying THE WEATHERBOARD AND IRON or THE WEATHERBOARD NINE
Tiger Webb @tfswebb

some dispute as to whether barnaby is saying THE WEATHERBOARD AND IRON or THE WEATHERBOARD NINE

For all the people googling "weatherboard nine" it's "weatherboard and iron". #barnaby
mat_dunckley @mat_dunckley

For all the people googling "weatherboard nine" it's "weatherboard and iron". #barnaby

And of course it became a meme.

I stand with the #WeatherboardNine
VickiT @VickiAbby

I stand with the #WeatherboardNine

"Did you ever hear of the #weatherboardnine? That was me. And eight other guys." - @Barnaby_Joyce
#ClientState @jaraparilla

"Did you ever hear of the #weatherboardnine? That was me. And eight other guys." - @Barnaby_Joyce

Free them!

Free the Weatherboard Nine
Alan Kohler @AlanKohler

Free the Weatherboard Nine

FREE THE WEATHERBOARD NINE. #weatherboard9
mifblip @mifblip

FREE THE WEATHERBOARD NINE. #weatherboard9

"Weatherboard and iron" does not actually make any more sense in context than "weatherboard nine".
Calla Wahlquist @callapilla

"Weatherboard and iron" does not actually make any more sense in context than "weatherboard nine".

But what about the #weatherboardnine ?
Hannah Moore @hannahrlmoore

But what about the #weatherboardnine ? https://t.co/2QxtdMbOy7

You can read more about Joyce's resignation here.

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

