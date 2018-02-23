Everyone Is Confused About The "Weatherboard Nine" After Barnaby Joyce Resigned

There was plenty to make news in the speech – Joyce has been battling calls to resign for three weeks, after it was revealed he had an affair with his former media advisor and that they are now having a baby together.



He announced that he would step down as deputy prime minister and leader of the National Party, effective Monday.

But it was his use of a certain phrase that confused people.

"Can I say right from the start, this is never about me. It's about the person in the weatherboard and iron, something that manifestly expresses what the National Party is about," Joyce said.

By "weatherboard and iron", Joyce meant a type of housing – built from weatherboard and with an iron roof.