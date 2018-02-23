Everyone Is Confused About The "Weatherboard Nine" After Barnaby Joyce Resigned

After weeks of speculation, Barnaby Joyce announced on Friday that he will step down as deputy prime minister and become a backbencher.
There was plenty to make news in the speech – Joyce has been battling calls to resign for three weeks, after it was revealed he had an affair with his former media advisor and that they are now having a baby together.
He announced that he would step down as deputy prime minister and leader of the National Party, effective Monday.
But it was his use of a certain phrase that confused people.
"Can I say right from the start, this is never about me. It's about the person in the weatherboard and iron, something that manifestly expresses what the National Party is about," Joyce said.
By "weatherboard and iron", Joyce meant a type of housing – built from weatherboard and with an iron roof.
Joyce uses the phrase as a reference to poorer people living in such homes in rural and regional towns, as opposed to people living in houses built from brick and with a tile roof in the suburbs or city.
"It's only fair on those people in the weatherboard and iron, it's only fair on that purpose of trying to make sure we continue that advancement of the person so that if they are on the periphery of society, they can have the best opportunities, that there be some clear air," he said later in the press conference, explaining his reasons for going.
But lots – like, LOTS – of people heard Joyce's multiple uses of the phrase "weatherboard and iron" as "weatherboard nine"... and were justifiably very confused.
Some clocked the meaning right away.
And of course it became a meme.
Free them!
