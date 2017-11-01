Four In Five Australians Don't Want An Unequal Same-Sex Marriage Law: Poll

If same-sex marriage becomes legal in Australia, almost four in five people want a law that doesn't single out gay couples with religious and conscientious exemptions, a new poll has found.



The new poll comes as speculation grows over what a same-sex marriage bill should look like if Australia votes "yes" in the current postal survey, with tensions arising between opposing groups in both the government and the LGBTI community.

The Galaxy poll, commissioned by PFLAG and provided to BuzzFeed News, canvassed 1,000 Australians on their views on same-sex marriage from October 26 to 30.

In response to the question, "If the majority vote ‘yes’ in the postal survey, should same-sex couples be treated the same under the law compared with other couples?", 78% of respondents said yes.

This figure consisted of 98% of respondents who said they had voted "yes", and also 43% of those who said they had voted "no".

"This poll couldn’t be clearer," said PFLAG's Shelley Argent. "Australians want marriage equality and we want it without any of the caveats and exemptions that will further entrench discrimination against same-sex couples."



So far, "no" campaigners have called for extensive exemptions they claim are needed to protect parents and schools, including a clause that would promise "no detriment" to people who disagree with changing the Marriage Act.

"If you’re somebody in the course of your life who expresses a view of traditional marriage, you shouldn’t suffer a detriment for that," junior minister Michael Sukkar told Sky News on Tuesday.



But "yes" campaigners contend this is merely part of a wider effort to roll back anti-discrimination laws already in place to protect LGBTI people.

"I think there’s a problem here when people try to talk about no detriment clauses just if you don’t like gay people getting married," executive director of The Equality Campaign, Tiernan Brady, told BuzzFeed News last month. "That’s gay exceptionalism, and that’s really worrying."