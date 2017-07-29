Four Men Arrested In Australia Over Alleged Airplane Terrorist Plot

Share On more Share On more

Four men were arrested in counter-terrorism raids in Sydney Saturday night after Australian security and law enforcement agencies uncovered a suspected plot to bring down a airplane.

In recent days, a joint counter-terrorism team consisting of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, New South Wales police, the Australian Federal Police and the New South Wales Crime Commission received information that people were planning an attack with an improved explosive device.

"At this time, we don't have a great deal of information on the specific attack, location, date and time," said Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colvin in a press conference on Sunday morning.



"However, we are investigating information suggesting the aviation industry was a potential target of this attack."

Colvin said the threat was credible. "There was intention and there was quite possibly capability," he said.