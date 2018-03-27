The Tragic Drowning Of A Toddler Pushed Parents To “Question Their Own Survival”, Coroner Says

The devastated parents of a toddler who drowned in a swimming pool while in foster care in 2014 broke down and said they “just had more questions” after a coroner handed down her findings into their son's death.



Braxton Slager was 22 months old when he was found floating in a non-regulation swimming pool in the backyard of his foster home in Stanhope Gardens, Australia, in September 2014.

He had been taken into temporary care three weeks earlier and his father, Johnny Slager, was in the process of trying to regain care of his son.

On Tuesday morning at the NSW Coroner's Court in Glebe, magistrate Harriet Grahame said there had been "significant failings" in relation to Braxton's death, including the support provided to his family, the decision to put him in temporary care, and the processes used to select and support a foster carer.

Slager broke down in tears as Grahame described the toddler as an “affectionate little boy who loved playing and being outdoors” and spoke of the “unique relationship” he had with his father.

"Both Braxton's parents spoke of their unbearable grief and how the tragedy of their son's death had pushed them to question their own survival," Grahame said.

She directly addressed Slager and Braxton's mother Vanessa Naumovska, who are separated, saying: “I know the findings won’t give you the comfort you want."

Braxton was temporarily removed from Slager's care after Family and Community Services (FACS) became concerned about his drug and substance abuse and incidents of alleged domestic violence. Naumovska was also considered an unsuitable carer due to drug use and past removals of children.

The agency told Slager that if he didn't accept a temporary care agreement that they would take the matter to the Children's Court and seek a removal order.

