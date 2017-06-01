Coalition Voters May Turn On The Government If Marriage Equality Isn't Resolved: Poll

The Turnbull government's intransigence on same-sex marriage is a turn off for 26% of Coalition voters who took part in a new poll.

The Galaxy poll, commissioned by Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), also found 73% of respondents would prefer a free vote in the parliament on same-sex marriage over a national plebiscite.



The poll surveyed 1,000 people across Australia from May 25 to May 28 and coincides with a furore over Australian tennis legend Margaret Court, who announced last week via a letter to The West Australian newspaper that she would boycott Qantas over its support of same-sex marriage.

The Galaxy poll asked respondents: "If same-sex marriage is not addressed within this term of government, would you be more, or less likely to support a change of government to one that commits to a free vote directly after the next election?"

Half of all respondents said it would make no difference to their vote.

Forty percent said it would make them more likely to vote out the Turnbull government. This 40% included 26% of Coalition voters, 55% of Labor voters and 60% of Greens voters.

One in ten respondents said inaction on same-sex marriage would make them less likely to vote out the government.