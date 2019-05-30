This Man Argued In Court That The Climate Emergency Justifies Breaking The Law

Share On more Share On more

FLAC

Just before dawn on Nov. 21 last year, 37-year-old Greg Rolles ascended a tall tripod set up over a railway line.

The railway is used to transport coal to a nearby export terminal, and Rolles wanted to halt activity for as long as he could. He sat suspended in a harness above the railway for about three hours, watched by police, before a cherry-picker arrived and Rolles decided the game was up. After descending to the ground he was arrested and charged with three offences: trespassing on a railway, interfering with a railway, and failing to follow police orders. Anti-coal activists being charged over their protests is not new — but the argument Rolles used to defend himself in court is a novel one. In Queensland, Australia, where he staged his protest, a defence called “extraordinary emergency” is written into the criminal code. “It says that a person’s not criminally liable if they’re acting in response to a sudden emergency,” Rolles told BuzzFeed News. “My argument was that global warming presents an emergency.”

Supplied Rolles and supporters outside court.

Rolles fought the charges in Bowen Magistrates Court, obtaining expert evidence from Griffith University professor Brendan Mackey that global warming could indeed be considered an extraordinary emergency.

Mackey identified numerous harms to human health from climate change: increased fires, heatwaves, floods and droughts; heat-related diseases; air pollution; food security; and others. “Climate change will cause mass migration and most likely increase collective violence,” the professor wrote. He said there were “extreme” risks in allowing emissions to push global warming above 1.5C, and preventing this scenario will require “deep and rapid cuts” in greenhouse gas emissions. “This is an unprecedented, exceptional and urgent matter requiring immediate action on the part of governments, business and civil society,” he wrote. Mackey concluded there was indeed sufficient scientific evidence to support what Rolles was saying: climate change is an “extraordinary emergency”. The argument did not hold up in court. Magistrate Ron Muirhead found Rolles guilty on all three charges, fining him a total of $7,000 and ordering that he pay $2,233.40 in restitution to the rail freight company Aurizon. Rolles hadn't met the necessary test for the defence, Muirhead said. "The defendant was not required to act immediately in response to being confronted with a sudden or immediate emergency or state of danger. The defendant's own evidence was that he has held personal beliefs on the dangers of climate change for a number of years.” The situation was not an extraordinary emergency, Muirhead said.

Supplied