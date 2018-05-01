Cardinal George Pell Will Stand Trial On Historical Sexual Offence Charges

Share On more Share On more

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Cardinal George Pell will face a jury trial on a number of historical sexual offence charges.

The decision to commit Pell to trial on some of the offences he had been charged with was handed down by magistrate Belinda Wallington in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.



She dismissed several other charges against Pell on the basis there was insufficient evidence for conviction.

Pell, 76, is Australia's most senior Catholic, and the highest ranked Catholic in the world to face charges of historic sexual offences.

He was charged with multiple offences from multiple complainants, the details of which cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Pell has strenuously denied the allegations against him. He entered a plea of not guilty after Wallington delivered her ruling on the committal hearing.

In 2014, Pell moved to Rome to take up the role of Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, effectively the treasurer of the Vatican, appointed by Pope Francis.

He has taken leave from that role while facing legal proceedings in Australia.