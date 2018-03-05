Here's What Happened At The First Day Of Cardinal George Pell's Committal Hearing

Cardinal George Pell has faced court on the first day of a month-long committal hearing to determine whether he will stand trial for alleged historic sexual offences.



During a 25-minute hearing on Monday morning, Pell’s lawyer argued for witness statements he described as “exculpatory” (in favour of the defendant) to be included in the brief of evidence to magistrate Belinda Wallington.

Pell, 76, is the highest ranked Catholic in the world to face charges of historic sexual offences. He has been charged with multiple offences from multiple complainants. He denies all allegations against him.

Pell was flanked by police and surrounded by a media scrum as he entered the Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday morning.

An elderly protester, wielding a stick with a rat poison box affixed to the top, repeatedly shouted “George Pell, go to hell!” as the cardinal walked past her.

Journalists packed into a modest courtroom on level five of the Melbourne Magistrates Court for the open hearing, with more than 20 local and international outlets reserving seats.

Pell’s barrister Robert Richter QC told the court he had provided 21 statements to police and said they ought to remain in the brief of evidence, as they are relevant to the alleged offences.

“I know it doesn’t suit the prosecution because they are exculpatory of the cardinal, but they are still there and in possession of the police,” he said.

Richter also told the court a report into how Victorian police should investigate “prominent people” ought to remain in the brief, and suggested police had not followed procedure.