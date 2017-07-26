Here's What Cardinal George Pell's First Court Appearance Looked Like

Pell, 76, is the third most senior Catholic at the Vatican and Australia’s highest ranking Catholic.

Pell was not required to appear in court today for the filing hearing, but chose to attend. He is currently taking a leave of absence from the Vatican while he fights the charges. During the short hearing, Pell's barrister, Robert Richter QC, told the court Pell would plead not guilty to the charges, the ABC reported.

"For the avoidance of doubt and because of the interest might I indicate that Cardinal Pell pleads not guilty to all charges and will maintain his presumed innocence that he has," Richter said. Prosecutor Andrew Tinney SC warned media that "all reports should be limited to fair and accurate reports of the proceeding" in a brief statement. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions had already raised concerns with some media organisations over their coverage.

Last month, Pell said he had been subject to "relentless character assassination" and was looking forward to his day in court.

"I'm innocent of these charges. They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me," he said.

Despite the short and logistical nature of today's hearing, the attention of the world's media was on the Melbourne courtroom.

Journalists queued for a spot in the courtroom from early in the morning, while outside, cameras flashed to capture Pell's appearance at the court. Tens of police linked arms to fend off the media as they clamoured for shots of Pell as he walked back to Richter's office after the hearing.

Media waiting in line for Melbourne Magistrates Court to open ahead of Cardinal Pell's first appearance @abcnewsMelb