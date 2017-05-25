Taiwan's Marriage Equality Court Victory Has Left Australian Supporters Buoyed, But Disappointed

Australian marriage equality supporters are buoyed by Taiwan's landmark court decision, but dismayed at their own country's political stalemate on the issue.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Constitutional Court ruled that the part of the Taiwanese Civil Code banning two people of the same sex from marrying violates the constitution.

In the landmark decision, the court ordered the government to change the law to reflect the ruling of the court within the next two years – but said it was up to the government as to how this was done.

Taiwan is expected to become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, and the second in the wider Asia Pacific region, where, so far, only New Zealand has voted to allow same-sex couples to marry in 2013.

Australia is often touted as one of the most likely next countries to legalise same-sex marriage. But it is currently locked in a political stalemate on the issue, despite majority support among voters and politicians alike.