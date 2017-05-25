Sections

Taiwan's Marriage Equality Court Victory Has Left Australian Supporters Buoyed, But Disappointed

"Australia is falling further and further behind."

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian marriage equality supporters are buoyed by Taiwan's landmark court decision, but dismayed at their own country's political stalemate on the issue.

Sam Yeh / AFP / Getty Images

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Constitutional Court ruled that the part of the Taiwanese Civil Code banning two people of the same sex from marrying violates the constitution.

In the landmark decision, the court ordered the government to change the law to reflect the ruling of the court within the next two years – but said it was up to the government as to how this was done.

Taiwan is expected to become the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, and the second in the wider Asia Pacific region, where, so far, only New Zealand has voted to allow same-sex couples to marry in 2013.

Australia is often touted as one of the most likely next countries to legalise same-sex marriage. But it is currently locked in a political stalemate on the issue, despite majority support among voters and politicians alike.

Long-time marriage equality advocate Rodney Croome welcomed the ruling for the people of Taiwan, but said it was "bittersweet" for Australians.

"Australia is falling further and further behind," he said. "Australian legislators who refuse to allow marriage equality to pass by having a free vote in parliament are bringing ever more shame on our nation."Croome also said Taiwan's court decision should be a comfort to social conservatives that marriage equality is not a "radical" reform."Taiwan is traditionally a socially conservative society so its movement toward marriage equality should reassure social conservatives in Australia that the reform is not a radical one."Director of The Equality Campaign, Tiernan Brady, said the ruling laid out a clear path for Taiwan to "simply legislate" – and said the same should happen in Australia."Poll after poll shows that the people of both Taiwan and Australia support marriage equality for their lesbian and gay family members and friends, neighbours and work colleagues."
Sam Yeh / AFP / Getty Images

"Australia is falling further and further behind," he said. "Australian legislators who refuse to allow marriage equality to pass by having a free vote in parliament are bringing ever more shame on our nation."

Croome also said Taiwan's court decision should be a comfort to social conservatives that marriage equality is not a "radical" reform.

"Taiwan is traditionally a socially conservative society so its movement toward marriage equality should reassure social conservatives in Australia that the reform is not a radical one."

Director of The Equality Campaign, Tiernan Brady, said the ruling laid out a clear path for Taiwan to "simply legislate" – and said the same should happen in Australia.

"Poll after poll shows that the people of both Taiwan and Australia support marriage equality for their lesbian and gay family members and friends, neighbours and work colleagues."

Plenty of Australians took to social media to drag their own government for not making the change.

@lanesainty Congratulations to Taiwan.#LoveisLove Still angry that Marriage Equality is non-existent in Australia.
Obi-Wan Kenobi @SirBenKenobi

@lanesainty Congratulations to Taiwan.#LoveisLove Still angry that Marriage Equality is non-existent in Australia.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bravo Taiwan!!I'm disgusted & embarrassed my country(Australia)isn't even close to doing this. #loveisloveislove https://t.co/ikyiCLl3mB
CSI @csi_oo1

Bravo Taiwan!!I'm disgusted & embarrassed my country(Australia)isn't even close to doing this. #loveisloveislove https://t.co/ikyiCLl3mB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Good one Taiwan. #Australia stuck in the past https://t.co/eNknJWOPwy
Jarrah Gurrie @gurrie_j

Good one Taiwan. #Australia stuck in the past https://t.co/eNknJWOPwy

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'M SO HAPPY FOR TAIWAN BUT ALSO AUSTRALIA NEEDS TO GET ITS ASS INTO GEAR WHAT IF I WANNA MARRY A PRETTY LADY DO I… https://t.co/kKHdSLZMIM
salty junhui stan @foodhui

I'M SO HAPPY FOR TAIWAN BUT ALSO AUSTRALIA NEEDS TO GET ITS ASS INTO GEAR WHAT IF I WANNA MARRY A PRETTY LADY DO I… https://t.co/kKHdSLZMIM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yes Taiwan!!! Australia, still waiting on you... 🏳️‍🌈
⭐️Maddie Kee⭐️ @maddiekee123

Yes Taiwan!!! Australia, still waiting on you... 🏳️‍🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
We can add Taiwan to the list of countries that have beat Australia on legalising same sex marriage https://t.co/QlfmrhWUs1
Josh Holloway @jmrhadl

We can add Taiwan to the list of countries that have beat Australia on legalising same sex marriage https://t.co/QlfmrhWUs1

Reply Retweet Favorite
not to be bitter as hell but it's good to know i can get married in taiwan but uhhhh not australia, the country I was born in.
caity. @ca1tys

not to be bitter as hell but it's good to know i can get married in taiwan but uhhhh not australia, the country I was born in.

Reply Retweet Favorite
TAKE SOME FUCKING NOTES FROM TAIWAN @Australia
joyce @nostvlgicnkh

TAKE SOME FUCKING NOTES FROM TAIWAN @Australia

Reply Retweet Favorite
Taiwan allowing marriage equality makes Australia's ongoing anti-gay discrimination look pretty damn stupid...great news though!
Peter Roberts @PeterTRoberts

Taiwan allowing marriage equality makes Australia's ongoing anti-gay discrimination look pretty damn stupid...great news though!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

