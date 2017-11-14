Australia Has Voted YES To Same-Sex Marriage In A Landmark National Survey

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Australia has voted "yes" to legalising same-sex marriage in a landmark national postal survey on the issue.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday that 7.8 million Australians (61.6% of the Australian voting population) voted to support the legalising of same-sex marriage in Australia, versus 38.4% or 4.8 million who voted "no".

All Australian states and territories recorded a majority "yes" vote, with the highest being the ACT at 74%, and the lowest being New South Wales at 57.8%.



A total of 133 of of 150 electorates had a majority "yes" vote.

Participation in the survey was 79.5% or 12.7 million people.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said it was time for the Parliament to do its job.

"Now it is up to us, here in the Parliament of Australia to get on with it, to get on with the job the Australian people have tasked us to do, and get this done. This year. Before Christmas," Turnbull said.

Finance minister Mathias Cormann said it would be up to the politicians in parliament to now work together to find common ground on a bill that will pass the parliament.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten declared it was a "fabulous day" to be an Australian because Australia is ready for marriage equality. He gave thanks to the LGBTIQ community.

"You shouldn't have had to put up with this survey but you embraced it. I feel for young people who have had their relationships questioned in a way in which I wouldn't have thought we would have seen ever again," he said.

"Unconditional love always has the last word."

The result does not automatically legalise same-sex marriage, but means the government will allow a vote on a private members' bill in the parliament — a crucial step towards legislation.

Follow our live coverage of the postal survey result and reaction HERE.

More to come.



