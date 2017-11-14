 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Australia Has Voted YES To Same-Sex Marriage In A Landmark National Survey

The result comes after a three-month campaign.

Posted on
Lane Sainty
Lane Sainty
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed News Editor, Australia
Joel Carrett / AAPIMAGE

Australia has voted "yes" OR "no" to legalising same-sex marriage in a landmark national postal survey on the issue.

The result does not automatically legalise same-sex marriage, but means the government will allow a vote on a private member's bill in the parliament – a crucial step towards legislation.

Follow our live coverage of the postal survey result and reaction HERE.

More to come.


Lane Sainty is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Lane Sainty at lane.sainty@buzzfeed.com.

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement