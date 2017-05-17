ATO Deputy Commissioner Facing Charges In Relation To Alleged $165 Million Tax Fraud

Deputy tax commissioner Michael Cranston is expected to be charged with abusing his position as a public official, in relation to a large-scale police bust of an alleged $165 million tax fraud scheme on Wednesday.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE ID: 11096375

Nine people have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the mass scale fraud, including Adam Cranston, Michael Cranston’s son.



The Australian Federal Police clarified that Michael Cranston was not part of the alleged criminal syndicate and is expected to be charged with abusing his position as a public official.

He has not been arrested, and has been issued with a court attendance notice for June 13.

An eight-month long investigation culminated on Wednesday as more than 290 AFP officers executed 28 search warrants across Sydney, Wollongong and the Southern Highlands. Six more warrants will be executed today.

Adam Cranston and five others have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth. Two men were charged with money laundering offences, and three men charged in relation to an alleged extortion of the syndicate.

Several assets suspected of being the proceeds of crime were also seized, including luxury residential houses, funds in bank accounts, luxury cars, boats, motorbikes and aircraft.

AFP ID: 11096378

AFP Deputy Commissioner Leanne Close said the scale of the alleged fraud was “unprecedented” for the AFP.



“Investigations such as this are inherently complex and we still have a lot more work to undertake as we analyse the material that has been seized,” she said.

“The threat posed by this syndicate to the revenue stream is demonstrated by the fact that $165 million was removed from the tax system, ultimately removing it from possible use by the community.”





In a statement on Thursday, acting ATO commissioner Andrew Mills said the police investigation had not uncovered any compromises in the ATO’s operations.

“Our systems, controls and procedures worked effectively and we have been able to successfully isolate and protect the investigation, working well with the AFP over many months to build a picture of what has been happening,” he said.

“I have commissioned APS Code of Conduct investigations into a very small number of other employees and we will be forensic in our examination of what has occurred. The people being investigated have been suspended without pay.”

The AFP’s explanation of how the alleged fraud scheme worked is as follows: