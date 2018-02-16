A "Chauffeur-Cum-Messenger" At The Indian Consulate Was Underpaid By Thousands Of Dollars

The case of a former "chauffeur-cum-messenger" for the Indian Consulate who was underpaid thousands of dollars and ruled ineligible for the relevant workplace award highlights a significant gap in Australia's industrial laws, lawyers say.



The decision has prompted calls for legislative change to ensure workers at foreign consulates and embassies in Australia have access to workplace protections beyond the bare minimum standards in the Fair Work Act.



Hitender Kumar, an Australian citizen, worked at the Indian Consulate from February 2010 to March 2015, with the job title chauffeur-cum-messenger. His work involved both driving and administrative tasks.



Kumar took his former employer to court, alleging he had been underpaid according to the Clerks Private Sector Award 2010, and the national minimum wage standards.

But in a decision handed down on February 13, Federal Circuit Court judge Ross Driver dismissed the application, ruling that Kumar could not be covered by the award because working for a foreign consulate is not a private sector job.

Kumar’s barrister, Ross Dalgleish, told BuzzFeed News the decision was significant as it meant no local clerical or administrative worker at a foreign consulate could be covered by the award.



“That was the only possible award that he might have been covered by,” he said. “This is a fairly significant crack in the system that Mr Kumar’s fallen down.

“They’re all clerical. They engage local staff to do clerical jobs. Apart from my bloke who was a bit of a chauffeur as well.”

Principal in employment law at Maurice Blackburn, Giri Sivaraman, told BuzzFeed News the consulate employees had “found themselves in a lacuna in the law”.

“What we need is some sort of legislative change or intervention, because we know there is gross exploitation happening of workers at consulates, and that’s in part because of the fact the law doesn’t reach them,” he said.

The Indian consulate conceded at the trial that Kumar was owed a total of $12,177.17 for underpayments, based on the minimum wage standards and his contract.

As the entire application was dismissed, the court did not order the consulate to pay Kumar the money it admitted he was owed. According to Dalgleish, Kumar is yet to be paid and considering legal options.

Judge Driver accepted the Indian consulate’s argument that Kumar’s employment was not in the private sector and he was therefore not covered by the award.

“I do not rule out the possibility that a foreign state may be engaged in the private sector in Australia (for example in carrying on the business of a state owned enterprise) but the business of government itself is not a part of the private sector in Australia and employment in the service of a foreign state is not private sector employment,” the judgement reads.

Driver also noted that employment at a foreign consulate does not fall within the definition of public sector employment under the Fair Work Act.

“The fact that employment at the Indian consulate does not fall within the statutory definition of public sector employment under the Fair Work Act does not inevitably lead to a conclusion that employment in the Indian consulate is private sector employment.

"Part of the reason is that the Fair Work Act relevantly does two things: it defines public sector employment and it also defines what is not public sector employment for the purposes of the Fair Work Act. Foreign state employment is not referred to in either sense.”

Giri Sivaraman said it was a real concern that clerical consulate employees are not eligible for any awards.

“Awards provide for a whole host of benefits that aren’t contained within the minimum standards of the Fair Work Act,” he said. "[The minimum standards] are just a basic safety net and nothing more.

“Awards provide for benefits like payment of overtime, shift loading and other allowances, travel allowances sometimes, consultation requirements before redundancies and significant workplace change takes place. It depends on the award but there can be a whole range of benefits that provides.”

Kumar was previously awarded $10,620 in an unfair dismissal case against the Indian Consulate in 2016.

Earlier this week, ABC program Four Corners revealed that in a number of different embassies and consulates, foreign workers are being exploited, underpaid and forced to work extremely long hours.