The Director Behind “This Is America” Is Known For Telling Stories About Race In His Videos

(For example, the man's corpse is being dragged out of frame immediately followed by two men chasing each other.)

I've watched @donaldglover's new music video a few times now and the first time I watched it I had a familiar, primal discomfort that I couldn't place. It wasn't until the third watch that I realized it was reminding me of Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange (1971). Some thoughts: https://t.co/8xCgpaHCXD

"This is America" consists of a handful of long, drawn-out shots as if to suggest we aren't allowed to avert our eyes.

As a longtime collaborator of Donald Glover's, he's directed many music videos for Childish Gambino as well as several episodes for Glover's TV show, Atlanta . He's also made videos with Frank Ocean, St. Vincent and Queens of the Stone Age.

The video depicts two young black children who come back to life at their own funeral and break into dance — as the adults in the church keep mourning.

And there's this scene from a 2016 video Murai directed for Michael Kiwanuka's "Black Man In A White World," in which a police car crashes into another car behind a dancing black man...

It's then followed by this man dancing on higher and higher elevations until he floats above the scene of the accident.

Or here's a video for Baauer's "Day Ones" which features Revolutionary War-era soldiers shooting each other in the streets as Novelist and Leikeli47 rap amidst the carnage.

He uses that style to grab viewers' attention — whether its cultural and political flashpoints, like we saw above, or just to make them feel something when they watch his art.

Murai says he wants his weirdness to help us find a new way — in these ever-more heated and divisive times — into a productive dialogue about racism in the US.

"We always talk about how obviously there is still very in-your-face aggressive racism. But there's a lot of passive racism that, in the moment, you don't even realize is racist," Murai told GQ. (BuzzFeed News has asked him for an interview.)

"You chalk it up as a strange interaction you had, and then you look at the context of it later on and realize the root of it was racism. I don't think that latent racism gets talked about enough. It's such a weird feeling to be in it in the moment because you can't categorize this interaction in any other way."