Here’s The Deeply Personal Information DACA Applicants Have To Give The Government

The form

The DACA application form is seven pages long — the first four deal with personal information, the final three with administrative information.

Page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7

Basic information about the applicant

Page 1 Page 2

This includes current address, the country of birth, and information about ethnicity and their appearance.

Name and address

An applicant’s full legal name and mailing address may allow ICE to find and track undocumented immigrants.

Physical appearance

DACA applicants have to submit information about their height, weight, eye color and hair color in their application. At a later point, they may have to submit DHS biometric information like fingerprints and a photograph.

History of the applicant’s whereabouts

Page 3

This page asks for a history of past addresses (there are five fields) and any travel outside of the US since June 15, 2007.

Past addresses

To prove that they have been in the country continuously since June 15, 2007, applicants have to provide various addresses of residence, which may subject family members and roommates who have lived at the same addresses to scrutiny from authorities.

“Because we’re dealing with young people, we’re also dealing with their family and their parents,” said Frances Valdez, who is an immigration lawyer at United We Dream and has worked with numerous DACA applications.

Background

Page 4

This section requires applicants to indicate whether they have a high school degree or an equivalent degree; whether they have served in the military; and whether they have ever committed a crime.

Criminal past

Applicants answer various questions around their criminal past — which includes felonies like committing acts of terrorism — and also includes non-criminal acts like being part of a gang and misdemeanors like DUIs.

“Criminal issues no matter how big or small can definitely affect how someone can stay in the country,” said Valdez. They may be relevant during deportation procedures but also in appeals to deportation orders, when immigrants may need to prove that they are “a person of moral character.”

This information could also lead to increased scrutiny from ICE, said Singh Giuliani.