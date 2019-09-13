BuzzFeed
10 Things You Might Not Know About Canada, Explained By Canadians

How do you pronounce pasta anyweh?

Kyle Richmond
BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, BuzzFeed sat down with some everyday Canadians and had them answer questions the world has for us.

So, what did we learn?

1. It's ZED, not ZEE.

BuzzFeed

2. All the stereotypes are real, and we're fine with it.

BuzzFeed

3. Well, almost all of them.

BuzzFeed

4. We say "eh?" because we crave validation.

BuzzFeed

5. Except people from Alberta. They don't need validation.

BuzzFeed

6. Apparently we say "pasta" funny? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

BuzzFeed

7. Whatever, we just want to say it how the Italians say it.

BuzzFeed

8. Some folks think we got mommy issues.

BuzzFeed

9. And it brought out this Big Canadian Mood.

BuzzFeed

10. And just remember: If you see Nickelback on the next five-cent coin, we called it here first.

BuzzFeed

It's a coin-spiracy theory.

👁️ ❤️ 🇨🇦

Casol/Giphy / Via giphy.com

