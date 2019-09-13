10 Things You Might Not Know About Canada, Explained By Canadians

Recently, BuzzFeed sat down with some everyday Canadians and had them answer questions the world has for us.
So, what did we learn?
1. It's ZED, not ZEE.
2. All the stereotypes are real, and we're fine with it.
3. Well, almost all of them.
4. We say "eh?" because we crave validation.
5. Except people from Alberta. They don't need validation.
6. Apparently we say "pasta" funny? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
How do you say it?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes