10 Films (You Probably Haven't Seen) To Watch This AAPI Heritage Month

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. If you’re looking for ways to celebrate (aside from supporting AAPI businesses), here are some movies across all genres you can watch to honor the community's filmmakers and artists:
1.Mississippi Masala (1991)
2.Saving Face (2004)
3.Yellow Rose (2019)
4.Shortcomings (2023)
5.Chan Is Missing (1982)
6.Kumu Hina (2014)
7.Definition Please (2020)
8.Advantageous (2015)
9.After Yang (2021)
10.And Joy Ride (2023)
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?