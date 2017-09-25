This Video Series Featuring Sarah Silverman And Lena Dunham Aims To Destigmatize Therapy

"Nobody in my family went to therapy; it wasn’t something that was presented as an option until I got to New York City and met all of these people that were in it," Blanks said. "And then when I was 25, a series of very tragic things happened to the people in my life and directly to me. I went into therapy and within a couple of years, it completely changed the way I thought about myself, what I was doing, and how I was dealing with things."