6 Things We Loved (And 4 Things We Hated) About Season 1 Of “The Bold Type”

After premiering on June 20, The Bold Type, a new Freeform series, became a major topic of conversation among its viewers. The show follows three best friends — Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) — who are also coworkers at Scarlet magazine, based in New York City. Scarlet is run by editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin). The first season came to an end on Sept. 5, and here are our thoughts on the first 10 episodes of the series:
LOVE: The aspiration of it all.
HATE: How the show handles race.
LOVE: Kadena’s romance.
LOVE: The pop culture references.
HATE: How inaccurately New York City is portrayed.
LOVE: The subjects that are tackled beyond the surface level.
LOVE: Sutton and Richard’s relationship.
HATE: The “Previously On” segment at the beginning of each episode.
LOVE: Jacqueline’s character.
HATE: The show’s intersectionality only goes so far.
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
