 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

The Weinstein Company Has Withdrawn From An Upcoming LGBT Awards Ceremony

"We do not want to overshadow the extraordinary achievements of the other honorees."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Before the New York Times published a story alleging Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sexual harassing women for decades, his production company was set to be honored at the 2017 Outfest Legacy Awards.

Outfest is non-profit organization based in Los Angeles that promotes LGBT representation in film and TV.
Yann Coatsaliou / AFP / Getty Images

Outfest is non-profit organization based in Los Angeles that promotes LGBT representation in film and TV.

The Weinstein Company was going to receive the Corporate Trailblazer Award in recognition for "its innovative portrayal of the LGBT community in films such as Carol, The Imitation Game, Philomena, Bully, A Single Man, 3 Generations, and Transamerica," according to a press release on Sept. 28.

"Over the years, no one more than Harvey Weinstein has made the case that movies and television matter, thanks to their power of reflecting lives and stories that allow humanity to rise above fears and prejudices," Christopher Racster, Outfest's executive director, said in a statement at the time.
The Weinstein Company

"Over the years, no one more than Harvey Weinstein has made the case that movies and television matter, thanks to their power of reflecting lives and stories that allow humanity to rise above fears and prejudices," Christopher Racster, Outfest's executive director, said in a statement at the time.

But on Oct. 6, Outfest announced that the Weinstein Company had withdrawn from the awards. A representative for the company wrote:

"Because we wholeheartedly support Outfest and its mission to preserve LGBTQ cinema, we have decided to withdraw from The Legacy Awards at this time. We do not want to overshadow the extraordinary achievements of the other honorees."

Along with Weinstein's statement, Racster said in a statement: "The LGBTQ community faces so much discrimination and harassment on a daily basis. Since its inception Outfest has stood for the dignity of each human being. Our programs — both on the screen and behind it — are about creating the change we want to see in the world where everyone is treated fairly, respectfully, and equally under the law. "

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

The Outfest Legacy Awards will take place on on Sunday, Oct. 22, where Laverne Cox and Rita Moreno will be honored.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by