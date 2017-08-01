Sections

TVAndMovies

I Just Watched The Red Wedding For The First Time And I Have A Lot Of Feelings, OK?

Spoilers for anyone who still hasn’t watched this 2013 Game of Thrones episode! (No judgment.)

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In July 2017, I decided to dig myself out from the rock I was living under and join the millions of other people in the world who watch Game of Thrones.

HBO

So far, it's been quite a journey. I’ve learned all about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, witnessed Daenerys Targaryen mother a trio of dragons, and of course, I’ve fallen in love with Jon Snow.

HBO

But I’ve also had to witness Ned Stark's death, the remaining Stark family members being separated from each other, and the horrors of King Joffrey’s reign.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

But nothing, and I mean NOTHING, prepared me for Season 3, Episode 9, “The Rains of Castamere,” aka THE RED WEDDING.

HBO

Since it took me six years to start watching GoT (I know, my bad) and since I'm a person in the world, it was pretty impossible to avoid spoilers. Therefore, I already knew there was something called the Red Wedding, and I knew important character(s) would die.

What I didn’t know, however, was which wedding was going to be considered the Red Wedding, who was specifically going to be killed, who was going to do the killing, and the number of characters who would die all in one scene.
HBO

Toward the beginning of the episode, I was VERY nervous when Robb Stark asked for Walder Frey’s forgiveness for not marrying one of his daughters like he promised.

Instead, he married Talisa, a woman he fell in love with during the war.
HBO

Despite his mother advising him against it, the King in the North broke his vow to Walder Frey, and I assumed that wouldn’t go over too well.

HBO

But when Walder Frey was all, “Everything’s all good, don’t worry about it, man. Let’s just make sure your Uncle Edmure Tully marries one of my daughters, and then the past will be in the past,” I had a feeling something was up.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Does this look like the face of a guy who forgives easily?

HBO

Still, Robb and his bannermen chose to trust Frey.

I mean, what other choice did they have? They needed this to go off without a hitch, because the North was relying on an alliance with House Frey to ultimately defeat the Lannisters once and for all.
HBO

When Walder Frey walked his daughter Roslin down the aisle at her wedding to Edmure Tully, he made eye contact with Robb that made me wildly uncomfortable, to say the least.

IT WAS NOT A GOOD LOOK, LITERALLY.
HBO

Things progressed ~fine~ during the wedding. There was food, music, dancing, and even smiles.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via gifsofgot.tumblr.com

But I’ve come to learn that you shouldn’t trust moments of joy and happiness on this show, because there is little joy and happiness in Westeros.

HBO

After the newlyweds left the hall for their bedding ceremony, Catelyn Stark seemed to have a hunch that something bad was going to happen. She looked back at one of Frey’s men who shut and locked the door to the room they were all in, which made my blood pressure rise, TBH.

HBO

Catelyn noticed that Roose Bolton was wearing chainmail, but at this point, it was too late...

HBO

...Because HOLY CRAP, one of Frey’s men stabbed Talisa, Robb’s pregnant wife, in her stomach.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
HBO

And then one by one, all of Stark’s bannermen were slaughtered at the instruction of Walder Frey. They also took down the King in the North, himself.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via fandom-over-blood.tumblr.com

I just...did not see ALL OF THIS this coming.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via dragonglassx.tumblr.com

THE BETRAYAL!

HBO

NOT. ROBB. STARK.

HBO

After watching everyone else get murdered, Catelyn Stark was also taken down. 😭 😭 😭

HBO

To make matters worse, Arya Stark — who was close to finally being reunited with her family at The Twins — witnessed some of her brother’s bannermen and his direwolf get killed.

HBO

This family has been through ENOUGH.

ENOUGH, I TELL YOU!
HBO / Via brittapperry.tumblr.com

Catelyn Stark will never see her other children again.

Or seek revenge on the Lannisters. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via cerseireina.tumblr.com

Robb will never win the war or be reunited with his siblings.

He’ll also never meet his future son, who was to be named after his father, or live a long, happy life with his wife who he married for love. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via lady-arryn.tumblr.com

I am inconsolable.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

THE STARK FAMILY WILL COME FOR YOU, HOUSE FREY.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

At least, I hope they will. #TheNorthRemembers

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

