I Just Watched The Red Wedding For The First Time And I Have A Lot Of Feelings, OK?

In July 2017, I decided to dig myself out from the rock I was living under and join the millions of other people in the world who watch Game of Thrones.
So far, it's been quite a journey. I’ve learned all about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, witnessed Daenerys Targaryen mother a trio of dragons, and of course, I’ve fallen in love with Jon Snow.
But I’ve also had to witness Ned Stark's death, the remaining Stark family members being separated from each other, and the horrors of King Joffrey’s reign.
But nothing, and I mean NOTHING, prepared me for Season 3, Episode 9, “The Rains of Castamere,” aka THE RED WEDDING.
Since it took me six years to start watching GoT (I know, my bad) and since I'm a person in the world, it was pretty impossible to avoid spoilers. Therefore, I already knew there was something called the Red Wedding, and I knew important character(s) would die.
Toward the beginning of the episode, I was VERY nervous when Robb Stark asked for Walder Frey’s forgiveness for not marrying one of his daughters like he promised.
Despite his mother advising him against it, the King in the North broke his vow to Walder Frey, and I assumed that wouldn’t go over too well.
But when Walder Frey was all, “Everything’s all good, don’t worry about it, man. Let’s just make sure your Uncle Edmure Tully marries one of my daughters, and then the past will be in the past,” I had a feeling something was up.
Does this look like the face of a guy who forgives easily?
Still, Robb and his bannermen chose to trust Frey.
When Walder Frey walked his daughter Roslin down the aisle at her wedding to Edmure Tully, he made eye contact with Robb that made me wildly uncomfortable, to say the least.
Things progressed ~fine~ during the wedding. There was food, music, dancing, and even smiles.
But I’ve come to learn that you shouldn’t trust moments of joy and happiness on this show, because there is little joy and happiness in Westeros.
After the newlyweds left the hall for their bedding ceremony, Catelyn Stark seemed to have a hunch that something bad was going to happen. She looked back at one of Frey’s men who shut and locked the door to the room they were all in, which made my blood pressure rise, TBH.
Catelyn noticed that Roose Bolton was wearing chainmail, but at this point, it was too late...
And then one by one, all of Stark’s bannermen were slaughtered at the instruction of Walder Frey. They also took down the King in the North, himself.
I just...did not see ALL OF THIS this coming.
THE BETRAYAL!
NOT. ROBB. STARK.
After watching everyone else get murdered, Catelyn Stark was also taken down. 😭 😭 😭
To make matters worse, Arya Stark — who was close to finally being reunited with her family at The Twins — witnessed some of her brother’s bannermen and his direwolf get killed.
This family has been through ENOUGH.
Catelyn Stark will never see her other children again.
Robb will never win the war or be reunited with his siblings.
I am inconsolable.
THE STARK FAMILY WILL COME FOR YOU, HOUSE FREY.
At least, I hope they will. #TheNorthRemembers
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.