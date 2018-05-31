Samantha Bee Has Apologized For Calling Ivanka Trump A “Feckless Cunt”

After Samantha Bee was criticized for calling presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump as a “feckless cunt” who needs to convince her father to change his immigration policies, the host issued an apology on Thursday.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said Bee’s comments were “vile and vicious.” Sanders also said TBS executives and Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."
Bee's vulgar remarks were in relation to twin scandals about immigrant children.
Amid outcry over the weekend over the scandals, including by some who incorrectly conflated the two stories, Ivanka Trump shared this photo on social media, which some deemed tone-deaf.
“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said on Wednesday's show.
“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless cunt!”
“He listens to you,” Bee said. “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”
Some people on Twitter weren't too happy with Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless cunt."
They noted that in January 2017 Bee told the New York Times that "these next four years are going to require a broad coalition of straight-up decency."
Amid the ongoing scandal over the cancellation of Roseanne after Roseanne Barr's racist comments, Bee's remarks were especially controversial.
Right-wing figures were particularly incensed, including commentator Michelle Malkin...
2012 Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain...
One America News Network host Liz Wheeler...
and Christian blogger Matt Walsh.
NBC's Megyn Kelly, who used to work at Fox News, was also no fan. "This is disgusting," she wrote. "How is this acceptable?"
Some wondered if there was a double standard at play.
But this argument was countered by comedian Kathy Griffin.
Bee had other supporters, too.
They said comparing Roseanne Barr's comments to Bee's was a "false equivalency."
TBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
UPDATE
This post has been updated with Bee's apology.
