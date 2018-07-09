Robin Wright Said She Was "Surprised" By Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

Share On more Share On more

Robin Wright on Monday spoke out about Kevin Spacey's firing from Netflix's House of Cards for the first time since a number of sexual assault and misconduct allegations were made against her former costar.

"I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened," Wright said on Today.

In October 2017, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old, and in the days after, multiple men told BuzzFeed News that they had been targets of inappropriate sexual conduct after meeting Spacey in a professional setting.

On Dec. 4, Netflix announced that House of Cards would continue without Spacey, who played the role of Frank Underwood for five seasons.



Wright, who plays Claire Underwood on the show, said she hasn't heard from Spacey since the allegations were made public and that she "doesn't even know how to reach him."

The actor also said she wasn't aware of Spacey's behavior off set.

"I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is," she said.