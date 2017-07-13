Sections

TVAndMovies

Reese Witherspoon Proved, Yet Again, The "Big Little Lies" Cast Couldn't Be Any Cuter

Best. Cast. Ever.

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This morning, HBO's Big Little Lies was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

HBO

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

HBO
HBO

Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

HBO
HBO

And Alexander Skarsgård was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

HBO

AND the show is in contention in the following categories:

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-prosthetic)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Music Supervision

It didn't take long for Witherspoon (who has been adorably supportive of her co-stars on Instagram) to start celebrating.

Reese Witherspoon / Via instagram.com

She posted this photo and wrote, "So thrilled about the 16 #Emmys nominations for #BigLittleLies! An incredible team of cast & crew worked so hard to make this happen!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Best. Cast. EVER.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via giphy.com

Fans Of "Big Little Lies" Are Losing It Over The Show’s Emmy Nominations

https://www.buzzfeed.com/michaelblackmon/big-little-lies-fans-are-having-a-moment

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

