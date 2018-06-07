Reese Witherspoon Just Confirmed That "Legally Blonde 3" Is Happening

On Monday, Deadline reported that MGM was close to a deal with Reese Witherspoon to bring back Legally Blonde for a third installment, starring the actor as the iconic Elle Woods.
And this morning, Witherspoon confirmed the news herself in an Instagram post where she's recreating a scene from the original Legally Blonde movie.
"It’s true..." Witherspoon wrote in the caption.
IT'S ALL HAPPENING!
