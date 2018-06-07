 back to top

TVAndMovies

Reese Witherspoon Just Confirmed That "Legally Blonde 3" Is Happening

What, like it's hard?

Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, Deadline reported that MGM was close to a deal with Reese Witherspoon to bring back Legally Blonde for a third installment, starring the actor as the iconic Elle Woods.

According to Deadline, the original screenwriters, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, are also in final talks to write the script for Legally Blonde 3. Original producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are reportedly also going to be attached to the project, as well as Witherspoon through her Hello Sunshine production company.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

And this morning, Witherspoon confirmed the news herself in an Instagram post where she's recreating a scene from the original Legally Blonde movie.

"It’s true..." Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

IT'S ALL HAPPENING!

