 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

The “Queer Eye” Cast Had Mixed Feelings About Karamo’s Meeting With Karen Pence

“She doesn’t like you, girl. She don’t like us,” Jonathan Van Ness said of Karamo Brown meeting with Karen Pence's team.

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Back in April, Queer Eye culture guru Karamo Brown joined a coalition of actors who visited government officials in Washington, DC, to advocate for funding of arts programs and education.

Other Hollywood members who showed up were Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), Madchen Amick (Twin Peaks, Riverdale), Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor), Steve Howey (Shameless), Victoria Justice (Victorious, Eye Candy), and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), among others.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Other Hollywood members who showed up were Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), Madchen Amick (Twin Peaks, Riverdale), Nicholas Gonzalez and Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor), Steve Howey (Shameless), Victoria Justice (Victorious, Eye Candy), and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), among others.

Brown went to the White House and spoke to the office of Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, about his experience growing up lower-middle class in Texas and how he turned to an after-school arts program as an outlet.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

“While I know Karen Pence supports the arts, my question for her staffers was: Does she support the arts for everyone?” Brown told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“And hearing 'yes' — without any malice or judgment — gave me a glimmer of hope in a time where this country feels so divided. If we can find common ground in the arts, what else can we find common ground on that would make us grow closer as a country?"

But in a recent interview with Vulture, fellow Queer Eye cast member Jonathan Van Ness made it clear that he wasn’t too thrilled about Brown’s trip to the White House.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“It was phenomenal to be able to go in there and discuss arts, but also to speak about LGBT issues,” Brown said.

Vulture / Via youtube.com
Advertisement

“She’s our biggest fan, she watches us every night,” Van Ness interrupted with a joke. “Her and Dad like to watch it every night in their modesty outfits, but they watch it completely separated because it’s improper to look at each other face to face while you watch gay men.”

“And you forgot to mention the guidelines that she sent over beforehand,” Van Ness said. “No hand-shaking, no touching.”“None of this is true,” Brown said, laughing. “This is my last time getting invited to the White House.”
Vulture / Via youtube.com

“And you forgot to mention the guidelines that she sent over beforehand,” Van Ness said. “No hand-shaking, no touching.”

“None of this is true,” Brown said, laughing. “This is my last time getting invited to the White House.”

Mike Pence has long been opposed to same-sex marriage, once saying that it would cause "societal collapse." He's also been accused of previously supporting conversion therapy.

When he was governor of Indiana, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015, which critics said would allow discrimination against LGBT people. And in 2016, Pence was also vocal about disagreeing with then-President Barack Obama’s guidelines about discrimination against transgender kids at schools. The Trump White House has also never recognized June as Pride Month.
Pool / Getty Images

When he was governor of Indiana, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015, which critics said would allow discrimination against LGBT people. And in 2016, Pence was also vocal about disagreeing with then-President Barack Obama’s guidelines about discrimination against transgender kids at schools. The Trump White House has also never recognized June as Pride Month.

“She doesn’t like you girl. She don’t like us,” Van Ness said to Brown about Karen Pence.

Vulture / Via youtube.com

The other members of the Fab Five were pretty quiet but their faces said a lot.

Vulture / Via youtube.com
Advertisement

👀 👀 👀

"Some of her staffers said [Karen Pence] enjoyed the show,” Brown said.

(A spokesperson for Pence didn&#x27;t immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on whether she watches the show.)
Vulture / Via youtube.com

(A spokesperson for Pence didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on whether she watches the show.)

“But the thing is, no matter if someone has personal feelings about my sexuality or how they view me, it’s my job to continue to show up in spaces and all of our jobs to continue to show up in spaces where we can say, ‘You know what? I can figure out how to try to work with you so that we can make sure that we’re helping future generations.'”

Vulture / Via youtube.com

Van Ness later apologized for "freaking out so much" while discussing politics. “I’m sorry I made fun of the Pences so much. I'm sure you guys are like super nice,” he said with a smirk.

Vulture / Via youtube.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App