 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Pusha T Said Drake Has A New Adidas Line Named After His Alleged Baby

“We couldn’t know about the child until you start selling sweatsuits and sneakers?”

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

When rapper Pusha T responded to Drake’s diss track with a new song of his own, “The Story of Adidon,” on Tuesday night, he had a lot to say.

Grant Lamos Iv / Getty Images, Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

But one of the more notable things he mentioned on the track was that Drake allegedly has a baby named Adonis.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud

And according to Pusha, who called in to Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday morning, Drake also has a new Adidas line coming out called Adidon, which is “named after Adonis.”

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Advertisement

“We couldn’t know about the child until you start selling sweatsuits and sneakers?” Pusha said in the interview.

“We don’t know [if he’s a deadbeat dad]. We just know that we couldn’t know until he sold a sweatsuit ... Who rolls out their child with a sweatsuit? Like, get out of here. What are you doing?”

In addition to alleging Drake is the father of a secret child, Pusha also took up an issue with an old photoshoot of Drake in blackface, which he used as the cover art for “The Story of Adidon.”

“We talked about the writing or whatever, the ghostwriting allegations, alright cool we off that. Now you’re getting to the mimicking of the black culture, blackface. Okay, I’m not ready to excuse that,” he said.

“I’m not really ready to excuse you talking multimillionaire songs with me and you tucking a baby. I’m not with all of that.” Pusha went on to say he doesn’t “even hang with my friends who have child support issues.”

Host Angela Yee asked Pusha if he’s sure Drake has a baby, to which the rapper responded, “We done tap-danced around the ghostwriting. We ain’t tap dancing around no kids. I ain’t letting that happen.”

When the radio hosts also brought up that Noah “40” Shebib responded to Pusha’s lyrical aim at him and his multiple sclerosis (“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick / How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick”) by tweeting that today is World MS Day, Pusha said, “Oh man, wow, that’s ironic.”“I’m here for the sport of it, but like I said, when it gets personal it just gets personal,” Pusha said. “I definitely didn’t go too far with anything.”
youtube.com

When the radio hosts also brought up that Noah “40” Shebib responded to Pusha’s lyrical aim at him and his multiple sclerosis (“OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick / How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick”) by tweeting that today is World MS Day, Pusha said, “Oh man, wow, that’s ironic.”

“I’m here for the sport of it, but like I said, when it gets personal it just gets personal,” Pusha said. “I definitely didn’t go too far with anything.”

In terms of Drake possibly clapping back with another diss track, Pusha said he’s “prepared for anything.” “Listen,” he said. “I’m wide awake.”

youtube.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App