People Have Feelings About How Taylor Swift Is Trying To Change The Way We Buy Concert Tickets

The official terms and conditions of Taylor Swift Tix say that “a purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances.” Further down, it also says, “You may then take one (1) or more of the following OPTIONAL fan engagement actions (“Boosts”) listed on the site and as defined below to improve your position in line to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour.”

Despite the fact that the website says "no purchase or boost activity is necessary to enter or receive an access code," fans are still encouraged to participate in "boosting" activities that involve spending money in order "to improve [their] position in line to purchase tickets." Therefore, the more money fans spend on merchandise and on copies of Swift's album, the more likely they are to gain access to purchase tickets for a future concert.

When reached for a comment on the approach, a representative for Ticketmaster pointed BuzzFeed News to the official terms of the ticket portal.