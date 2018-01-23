People Are Excited This Year's Best Director Category At The Oscars Isn't A Bunch Of White Guys

In a surprising turn of events, three out of the five nominees for Best Director at the 2018 Oscars aren't white men.
Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) were nominated in the Best Director category for the 90th Academy Awards.
Advertisement
Fans are especially excited.
It's hard to ignore the significance behind the representation in this year's Best Director category.
What a year.
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.