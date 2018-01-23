 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

People Are Excited This Year's Best Director Category At The Oscars Isn't A Bunch Of White Guys

"Could not have DREAMED the best director category would shape up so well."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In a surprising turn of events, three out of the five nominees for Best Director at the 2018 Oscars aren't white men.

Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms
The Academy @TheAcademy

Congrats to our Directing nominees! #Oscars #OscarNoms

Reply Retweet Favorite

While directors Christopher Nolan Dunkirk and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phanthom Thread), two white men, were nominated, the Best Director nominations for this year's Academy Awards are more diverse than the category has historically been.

Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) were nominated in the Best Director category for the 90th Academy Awards.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jordan Peele is the fifth black man to be recognized in this category. John Singleton was nominated for 1991's Boyz n the Hood, Lee Daniels was nominated for directing 2009’s Precious, Steve McQueen was nominated for 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, and Barry Jenkins was nominated for 2016's Moonlight.

Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Lina Wertmüller was nominated for directing Seven Beauties (1975), Jane Campion was nominated for 1993's The Piano, Sofia Coppola was nominated for Lost in Translation (2003), and Kathryn Bigelow won the Oscar for directing The Hurt Locker (2008).

Guillermo del Toro is the third Mexican-born director to be nominated for an Oscar. Alejandro González Iñárritu was nominated for directing Babel (2006), Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Gravity (2013), and González Iñárritu also won Best Director for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015).

Advertisement

Fans are especially excited.

Still feeling the impact of the Greta Gerwig nomination for a movie about a teen girl. When Bigelow was nominated a… https://t.co/6cYSQA7BTS
Melissa Silverstein @melsil

Still feeling the impact of the Greta Gerwig nomination for a movie about a teen girl. When Bigelow was nominated a… https://t.co/6cYSQA7BTS

Reply Retweet Favorite
JORDAN PEELE AND GRETA BOTH GOT BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS I AM SO HAPPY #OscarNoms
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

JORDAN PEELE AND GRETA BOTH GOT BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS I AM SO HAPPY #OscarNoms

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m rooting for all the black people and Greta Gerwig.
Lydia Polgreen @lpolgreen

I’m rooting for all the black people and Greta Gerwig.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Both Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig got Best Director nominations and Paul Thomas Anderson took Martin McDonagh’s sp… https://t.co/uQVcAvOG2a
Jon @prasejeebus

Both Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig got Best Director nominations and Paul Thomas Anderson took Martin McDonagh’s sp… https://t.co/uQVcAvOG2a

Reply Retweet Favorite
That best director lineup - Nolan, Peele, Gerwig, PTA &amp; GDT - is something else. I'd feel great about any one of them winning.
Mark Olsen @IndieFocus

That best director lineup - Nolan, Peele, Gerwig, PTA &amp; GDT - is something else. I'd feel great about any one of them winning.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's hard to ignore the significance behind the representation in this year's Best Director category.

Only 2 of the 5 Best Director noms were white men. What a time to be alive.
Alana Horowitz Satlin @achorowitz

Only 2 of the 5 Best Director noms were white men. What a time to be alive.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Could not have DREAMED the best director category would shape up so well
kateyrich @kateyrich

Could not have DREAMED the best director category would shape up so well

Reply Retweet Favorite

What a year.

[Walks into church, hears priest read the Best Director category, walks outside to call home]
Darren Franich @DarrenFranich

[Walks into church, hears priest read the Best Director category, walks outside to call home]

Reply Retweet Favorite

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement