People Are Calling For Netflix To Cancel "House Of Cards"

"Netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood."

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Oct. 29, actor Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

BuzzFeed News was the first to report that Rapp — who is known for his roles in The Star Trek: Discovery, Rent, and Six Degrees of Separation — alleges Spacey, then 26, befriended him when they were both performing on Broadway, invited him over to his apartment for a party, and when everyone else left, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.Spacey has since responded to the allegations on Twitter."I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
Spacey has since responded to the allegations on Twitter.

And in the wake of Rapp's allegation, a lot of people are calling for Netflix to cancel House of Cards, for which Spacey has earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank Underwood.

Since premiering in 2013, Spacey has played the character in the Netflix original series, opposite Robin Wright, who plays Frank's wife Claire Underwood.

House of Cards Season 5 started streaming on May 30, 2017. But there has been no official word from Netflix on renewing the show for Season 6.
Given the recent news, a lot of people have expressed the fact that they don't think the show should be renewed.

"Netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood," @lauratheactor tweeted.

Some people, however, are conflicted about not getting a Season 6 of House of Cards.

And others pointed out that real life is mirroring the fictional Netflix series.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

