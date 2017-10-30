On Oct. 29, actor Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.
And in the wake of Rapp's allegation, a lot of people are calling for Netflix to cancel House of Cards, for which Spacey has earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank Underwood.
Since premiering in 2013, Spacey has played the character in the Netflix original series, opposite Robin Wright, who plays Frank's wife Claire Underwood.
Given the recent news, a lot of people have expressed the fact that they don't think the show should be renewed.
"Netflix please fire Kevin Spacey and make House of Cards completely about Claire Underwood," @lauratheactor tweeted.
Some people, however, are conflicted about not getting a Season 6 of House of Cards.
And others pointed out that real life is mirroring the fictional Netflix series.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Netflix for comment.
