People Are Calling For Netflix To Cancel "House Of Cards"

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News was the first to report that Rapp — who is known for his roles in The Star Trek: Discovery, Rent, and Six Degrees of Separation — alleges Spacey, then 26, befriended him when they were both performing on Broadway, invited him over to his apartment for a party, and when everyone else left, picked Rapp up, laid him down on his bed, and climbed on top of him.

Spacey has since responded to the allegations on Twitter.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey wrote. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."