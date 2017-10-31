 back to top
Netflix Is Suspending Production On "House Of Cards" After The Kevin Spacey Allegations

Production on the Netflix series is suspended until further notice.

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced Tuesday that production on House of Cards Season 6 has been suspended "until further notice."

David Giesbrecht / Netflix

In a joint statement, the streaming service and production company said they "decided to suspend production on House of Cards Season 6 ... to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

David Giesbrecht / Netflix

It comes after actor Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards star Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Netflix announced Monday that Season 6 would be the show's last season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

