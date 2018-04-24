Rapper Meek Mill Is About To Be Freed From Prison

Meek Mill is set to be freed from prison on Tuesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the rapper be granted "unsecured bail," overruling a lower court’s original sentencing.



Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, spent five months in prison for violating his parole from a 2008 case and faced a total of two to four years in prison.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” Meek Mill tweeted on Tuesday. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

The rapper also thanked the Philadelphia Supreme Court for its “commitment to justice.”

“I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues,” he said.

Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, wrote in an Instagram caption that he was on his way to pick up the rapper from prison on Tuesday.



“@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree,” said Rubin, who has helped lead the charge to overturn Meek Mill’s sentencing.

After Meek Mill was arrested for popping a wheelie in the fall on counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, public figures like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart also rallied in his defense. Jay-Z wrote a New York Times op-ed in November titled, “The Criminal Justice System Stalks Black People Like Meek Mill.” There were also protests in his name, with supporters saying Meek Mill was treated unfairly.

When asked if they wanted to comment on the matter, a representative for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court told BuzzFeed News, “The order speaks for itself.”