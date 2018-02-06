 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Kian Lawley Was Fired From "The Hate U Give" After A Racist Video Surfaced

Lawley's role in the movie, which is based on the 2017 YA novel, will be recast.

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kian Lawley was fired from the upcoming film The Hate U Give after a video surfaced of the actor making racist remarks.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The 22-year-old was set to play Chris, the boyfriend of Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg). But on Monday, a representative for 20th Century Fox said that Lawley's part will officially be recast.

instagram.com
Advertisement

"Due to the controversy surrounding his past comments and behavior, Kian Lawley will no longer appear in The Hate U Give," a spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The studio plans to recast the role of Chris and reshoot scenes as needed."

The movie started filming in September 2017 and wrapped in November.
instagram.com

The movie started filming in September 2017 and wrapped in November.

The Hate U Give, which is based on the 2017 novel by Angie Thomas, started filming in September 2017 and wrapped in November. The movie does not yet have a release date.

It tells the story of 16-year-old Starr, who navigates existence between two very different worlds: the black neighborhood she grew up in and her white, suburban private high school. One night, Starr witnesses a white cop shoot and kill her black friend Khalil, who is unarmed. The events that follow cause Starr to find her own voice and learn how to stand up for what she believes in.
Balzer + Bray

It tells the story of 16-year-old Starr, who navigates existence between two very different worlds: the black neighborhood she grew up in and her white, suburban private high school. One night, Starr witnesses a white cop shoot and kill her black friend Khalil, who is unarmed. The events that follow cause Starr to find her own voice and learn how to stand up for what she believes in.

Lawley is famous for being a YouTube star and also costarred in the 2017 movie Before I Fall. On Jan. 26, a 12-second video that apparently shows Lawley using the n-word and other bleeped out racist remarks was posted on YouTube. It is not clear when the video was shot.

instagram.com

In a statement to BuzzFeed News on Monday, Lawley said: "Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry. I respect Fox’s decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past."

"I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then," he continued. "From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change."
instagram.com

"I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then," he continued. "From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change."

The actor had tweeted about the incident Sunday.

if u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person. i’ve learned a lot &amp; i am grateful to have the po… https://t.co/xfRoOLu6bo
Kian Lawley @KianLawley

if u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person. i’ve learned a lot &amp; i am grateful to have the po… https://t.co/xfRoOLu6bo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thomas, The Hate U Give's author, also alluded to the situation in a series of tweets on Sunday night.

Feel free to love your fave. But know that there is a TON of pain associated with this, more than you know. If I su… https://t.co/fkFhUY8pLM
Angie Thomas Doesn't Control Movies @angiecthomas

Feel free to love your fave. But know that there is a TON of pain associated with this, more than you know. If I su… https://t.co/fkFhUY8pLM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement