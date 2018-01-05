Kendrick Lamar Is Producing The "Black Panther" Soundtrack, So Now We're Even More Hyped For This Movie

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside [director] Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel's vision," the rapper said.

Top Dawg, Lamar's coproducer, said that he's thrilled to be "working on such a powerful movie."

"We're always working on new goals at TDE, so teaming up with Disney, Marvel Studios and the Black Panther film makes perfect sense," he said in a statement.