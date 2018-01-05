Kendrick Lamar Is Producing The "Black Panther" Soundtrack, So Now We're Even More Hyped For This Movie

As if we needed another reason to be excited for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther, it's been announced that Kendrick Lamar is producing the film's soundtrack.
Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will both produce and curate songs for the soundtrack, which will be entitled Black Panther: The Album.
"Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director," Lamar said in a statement. "The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture."
Lamar and SZA are featured on the soundtrack's lead single, "All The Stars."
Director Ryan Coogler, who reportedly handpicked Kendrick Lamar to work on the project, said, "I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film.
Needless to say, people are thrilled about the news.
Black Panther is due out in cinemas on Feb. 16 and we can't wait.
