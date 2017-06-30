Jay-Z's Mom Delivered A Powerful Poem About Her Sexuality On "4:44"

On June 30, Jay-Z released his 13th studio album titled 4:44.
Among many other personal topics — like his relationship with Beyoncé and his children — Jay-Z also discusses his mother, Gloria Carter's, sexuality on 4:44.
In a song titled "Smile," Jay-Z raps: "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian / Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take."
He continues, "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don't matter to me if it's a him or her / I just wanna see you smile through all the hate / Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."
His mom, Gloria Carter, even speaks out herself on the track. Here's a poem she recites at the end of the song:
"Living in the shadow
Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?
In the shadows people see you as happy and free
Because that's what you want them to see
Living two lives, happy, but not free
You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love
The world is changing and they say it's time to be free
But you live with the fear of just being me
Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be
No harm for them, no harm for me
But life is short, and it's time to be free
Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed
Smile"