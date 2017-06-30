Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Jay-Z's Mom Delivered A Powerful Poem About Her Sexuality On "4:44"

"Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On June 30, Jay-Z released his 13th studio album titled 4:44.

The album was exclusively released to Sprint and Tidal subscribers.
Roc Nation / Tidal

The album was exclusively released to Sprint and Tidal subscribers.

Among many other personal topics — like his relationship with Beyoncé and his children — Jay-Z also discusses his mother, Gloria Carter's, sexuality on 4:44.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In a song titled "Smile," Jay-Z raps: "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian / Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take."

Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

He continues, "Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don't matter to me if it's a him or her / I just wanna see you smile through all the hate / Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake."

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

His mom, Gloria Carter, even speaks out herself on the track. Here's a poem she recites at the end of the song:

"Living in the shadow
Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?
In the shadows people see you as happy and free
Because that's what you want them to see
Living two lives, happy, but not free
You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love
The world is changing and they say it's time to be free
But you live with the fear of just being me
Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be
No harm for them, no harm for me
But life is short, and it's time to be free
Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed
Smile"

And a lot of people are loving it.

Gloria Carter is a lesbian. Vulnerable/honest Jay Z is my favorite Jay Z.
Golding @GoldingGirl617

Gloria Carter is a lesbian. Vulnerable/honest Jay Z is my favorite Jay Z.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nothing can destroy my mood today. Gloria Carter came out as a lesbian on her son's new album.
Broderick Greer @BroderickGreer

Nothing can destroy my mood today. Gloria Carter came out as a lesbian on her son's new album.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't even front, SMILE is my favorite song right now! Thanks Jay Z and Gloria Carter!!
Mr. Weeks @MrDane1982

I can't even front, SMILE is my favorite song right now! Thanks Jay Z and Gloria Carter!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Listening to Jay Z - Smile and barely finding out Jays mom is a lesbian...then hearing the poem Gloria Carter recit… https://t.co/xd4e73wYvd
Griselda Negro @LaBellaREDDsayz

Listening to Jay Z - Smile and barely finding out Jays mom is a lesbian...then hearing the poem Gloria Carter recit… https://t.co/xd4e73wYvd

Reply Retweet Favorite
me listening to Jay Z's mom talking about dragging your happiness from the shadows
Cattleya @Khalleesi_

me listening to Jay Z's mom talking about dragging your happiness from the shadows

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jay-Z has featured his mom on his music in the past, too. She notably appears on "December 4th" off of The Black Album when she talks about Jay-Z's birth, and what he was like growing up.

She says at the beginning of the song, "Shawn Carter was born December 4th / Weighing in at 10 pounds 8 ounces / He was the last of my four children / The only one who didn't give me any pain when I gave birth to him / And that's how I knew that he was a special child."
Scott Gries / Getty Images

She says at the beginning of the song, "Shawn Carter was born December 4th / Weighing in at 10 pounds 8 ounces / He was the last of my four children / The only one who didn't give me any pain when I gave birth to him / And that's how I knew that he was a special child."

But her poem on "Smile" is truly unmatched.

Jay z's mom came out on his album. What a badass way to close #Pride2017
Alexis Larumbe @AlexisLarumbe

Jay z's mom came out on his album. What a badass way to close #Pride2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies