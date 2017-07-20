Sections

TVAndMovies

Jason Bateman Says "Arrested Development" Will Tackle Trump In Its New Season

Really, him?

Posted on
Netflix announced in May that Arrested Development is coming back for a fifth season in 2018.

Sam Urdank / Netflix

Yep, the gang is back together again!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / Via giphy.com

Of course, a lot has happened in the world since Season 4 launched on Netflix in 2013. For one, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / Via giphy.com

And in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Jason Bateman said that the show plans on tackling Trump in the upcoming season.

Pool / Getty Images

He said creator Mitch Hurwitz and the writers “have been in a cave for the last two or three months crafting these episodes, and they’re going to lean into a lot of that [Trump] stuff for sure. They can’t wait.”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News reached out to representatives for Hurwitz for more information.

A representative for Netflix would not confirm to BuzzFeed News whether or not the show will address the president on Season 5. Guess we'll have to wait until 2018 to find out!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / Via giphy.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

