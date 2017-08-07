Get Our App!
Dany Asked Jon The Same Question He Asked Two Seasons Ago On "Game Of Thrones"

Warning: So many spoilers ahead!

Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones was very eventful, to say the least, and it was also full of callbacks to past episodes in the series.

2. One major moment you may have missed happened during the conversation between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the cave.

The King in the North urged the Queen of Dragons to help the North prepare to fight against the White Walkers.

3. Dany said she’d help Jon Snow and his people, but only if he and everyone in the North would call her their queen.

4. Jon Snow hesitated, explaining that it will be difficult to rally the North to support a Southern queen.

5. And that’s when Daenerys asked, "Isn’t their survival more important than your pride?"

“They will if their king does. They chose you to lead them. They chose you to protect them,” she said. “Isn’t their survival more important than your pride?”

6. Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans remember that Jon Snow asked the same question of Mance Rayder back in Season 5.

Jon tried his best to convince Mance to bend the knee for Stannis Baratheon in an attempt to bring peace between the Wildlings and the Northerners of Westeros.

7. Mance didn’t listen, and as a result, he ended up being killed by Stannis.

8. Dany’s question clearly resonated with Jon. I mean, just look at his face after he heard what she said.

9. Time will tell if these two officially come together as allies for the sake of survival.

10. Here are some more callbacks and interesting details from Season 7, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

