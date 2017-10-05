Harvey Weinstein Misquoted Jay-Z In His Statement About The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the New York Times reported that there have been sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein that go back decades, including an account from actor Ashley Judd.
In response, Weinstein released the following statement:
In the statement, Weinstein quotes his producing partner, Jay-Z. "Jay Z wrote in 4:44 'I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.' The same is true for me."
But, as Spin first noticed, those lyrics do not appear in the rapper's song "4:44" or on his album of the same title.
Here are the only lyrics that seem similar to the sentiment in Weinstein's statement:
And if my children knew
I don’t even know what I would do
If they ain’t look at me the same
I would prob’ly die with all the shame
