FYI, These People Already Won Emmys This Year

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be airing on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert.
So if you saw, for example, Lauren Graham congratulating her onscreen daughter Alexis Bledel for Emmy her win over this past weekend, you might've been confused.
But every year, the weekend before the Primetime Emmy Awards are held, there are separate ceremonies for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards that take place over the course of two nights.
1. Meryl Streep, Outstanding Narrator
2. Ava DuVernay, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
3. Common, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
4. Alexis Bledel, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
5. Melissa McCarthy, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
6. Dave Chappelle, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
7. Gerald McRaney, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
8. Samantha Bee, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
9. Leah Remini, Outstanding Informational Series or Special
10. RuPaul, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
11. Jane Lynch, Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
