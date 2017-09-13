 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

FYI, These People Already Won Emmys This Year

ICYMI, Meryl Streep now has three Emmy Awards.

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be airing on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

So if you saw, for example, Lauren Graham congratulating her onscreen daughter Alexis Bledel for Emmy her win over this past weekend, you might've been confused.

@thelaurengraham / Twitter / Via Twitter: @thelaurengraham

But every year, the weekend before the Primetime Emmy Awards are held, there are separate ceremonies for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards that take place over the course of two nights.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

So, here's a list of some of the bigger names in Hollywood who have already taken home Emmys:

1. Meryl Streep, Outstanding Narrator

Streep narrated the third episode of Five Came Back, Netflix's three-part series about Hollywood directors from the 1940s and their relationships to World War II.
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Streep narrated the third episode of Five Came Back, Netflix's three-part series about Hollywood directors from the 1940s and their relationships to World War II.

2. Ava DuVernay, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

13th, DuVernay's documentary that was released on Netflix, is about race and the prison industrial complex in the United States.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

13th, DuVernay's documentary that was released on Netflix, is about race and the prison industrial complex in the United States.

3. Common, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Common cowrote the music and lyrics for "Letter To The Free," a song from DuVernay's 13th.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Common cowrote the music and lyrics for "Letter To The Free," a song from DuVernay's 13th.

4. Alexis Bledel, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Bledel played the role of Ofglen in Season 1 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Bledel played the role of Ofglen in Season 1 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

5. Melissa McCarthy, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Melissa McCarthy won the Emmy for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC — in which she played former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy won the Emmy for hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC — in which she played former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

6. Dave Chappelle, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Like McCarthy, Chapelle won his Emmy for hosting SNL.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Like McCarthy, Chapelle won his Emmy for hosting SNL.

7. Gerald McRaney, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

McRaney played Dr. Nathan Katowsky (also known as Dr. K) on Season 1 of This Is Us.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

McRaney played Dr. Nathan Katowsky (also known as Dr. K) on Season 1 of This Is Us.

8. Samantha Bee, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Bee won for the special taping of her TV show, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner, which she cowrote.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Bee won for the special taping of her TV show, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner, which she cowrote.

9. Leah Remini, Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Remini won for A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, a docuseries about the actor's experiences with the Church of Scientology, which she stars in and executive produces.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Remini won for A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, a docuseries about the actor's experiences with the Church of Scientology, which she stars in and executive produces.

10. RuPaul, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Of course, he won for hosting VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Of course, he won for hosting VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

11. Jane Lynch, Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Lynch won for her performance as Olivia Vanderstein in Amazon's Dropping the Soap.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Lynch won for her performance as Olivia Vanderstein in Amazon's Dropping the Soap.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies