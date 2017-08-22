 go to content
Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Night King On This Week's "Game Of Thrones"

"Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin?" Warning: So many spoilers!

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Everything you're about to read from here on out contains spoilers from this week's episode of Game of Thrones, so proceed at your own risk!

Welcome. Now, let's talk about one of the most significant things that went down during Season 7, Episode 6 of GoT: The Night King killed Viserion, one of Daenerys's dragons, when Jon Snow and a group of men went north of the Wall to try to capture a White Walker.

To be specific, the Night King killed Viserion by throwing an ice spear at him from afar.

HBO

It was a super-sad moment, especially for Dany who considers her dragons to be her children.

HBO

But after the Night King killed Viserion, everyone noticed the same thing.

HBO

That guy has a pretty good arm.

When the Night King turned into the greatest javelin thrower ever #GameOfThrones
John Lindgren @John_Lindgren

When the Night King turned into the greatest javelin thrower ever #GameOfThrones

I mean, he threw his spear really far.

He tossed that bih with such ease smh. #GoT
Aaron West @ayyy_west

He tossed that bih with such ease smh. #GoT

Maybe he has a future career in javelin throwing?

Well kids. The Night King got his ice dragon. #GameofThrones
skillalicious @skillalicious

Well kids. The Night King got his ice dragon. #GameofThrones

Or football?

The Night King is rocketing up Fantasy QB rankings after last night's GoT episode.
ESPN FantasyFauxball @ESPNFauxball

The Night King is rocketing up Fantasy QB rankings after last night's GoT episode.

Lol.

The Night King already gotta sponsor? mannnnnnnnn
Kofie コフィー @KofieYeboah

The Night King already gotta sponsor? mannnnnnnnn

Even the official Twitter account for the US Olympic Team said they'd love to recruit the Night King.

Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA

Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones

Hopefully Jon Snow and co. are ready for what's to come.

HBO

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

