 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
Prime Day
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Meryl Streep And Cher Kissed At The "Mamma Mia!" Sequel Premiere And We're Here For It

"Meryl Streep and Cher kissing is gay rights."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The red carpet premiere of the Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, took place on Monday night in London.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

A lot of people were pleasantly surprised to see the one and only Meryl Streep show up, since there's been a lot of speculation about her character leading up to the sequel.

In the 2008 film, Streep played Donna, Sophie&#x27;s (Amanda Seyfried) single mom who was in a love triangle with Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), and Harry (Colin Firth). Since this sequel is all about flashbacks to Donna&#x27;s young adulthood, and Streep hasn&#x27;t really appeared in any trailers for the movie, some fans think that Donna is dead in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Anthony Harvey / AFP / Getty Images

In the 2008 film, Streep played Donna, Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) single mom who was in a love triangle with Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), and Harry (Colin Firth).

Since this sequel is all about flashbacks to Donna's young adulthood, and Streep hasn't really appeared in any trailers for the movie, some fans think that Donna is dead in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The premiere crowd erupted in cheers when Streep was introduced as a person "who needs no introduction."

The full cast of #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain lining up on stage for the premiere. INC MERYL STREEP
emma freud 🔴 @emmafreud

The full cast of #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain lining up on stage for the premiere. INC MERYL STREEP

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the REAL NEWS came when Streep was on the "blue carpet," spending time with fellow Oscar-winner Cher, who plays Ruby Sheridan, Donna's mother, in the sequel.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images
Advertisement

Streep snuck up behind Cher while she was being interviewed.

cher being snuck up on by meryl streep at the mamma mia premiere
cher doing things @cherdoingthings

cher being snuck up on by meryl streep at the mamma mia premiere

Reply Retweet Favorite

Streep even snapped a photo of her fans on her iPhone.

MERYL STREEP TOOK A PHOTO OF HER FANS, YOUR FAVE WOULD NEVER
εѵα ✨💧 @evamariestreep

MERYL STREEP TOOK A PHOTO OF HER FANS, YOUR FAVE WOULD NEVER

Reply Retweet Favorite

And THEN the two stars shared a kiss for the cameras...

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

...which really sent some shockwaves around the internet.

MERYL STREEP AND CHER KISSING IS THE KIND OF CONTENT I'M HERE FOR
Letícia @berry_sck

MERYL STREEP AND CHER KISSING IS THE KIND OF CONTENT I'M HERE FOR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The gay community, in particular, was shook.

Meryl Streep and Cher kissing is gay rights
mary queen of thots @CarlyRaePrEPsen

Meryl Streep and Cher kissing is gay rights

Reply Retweet Favorite
ERIKA JAYNE: I'm gonna give the gays everything they want. CHER and MERYL STREEP: Hold our ouzo.
John Robert Allman @Johnny_Allman

ERIKA JAYNE: I'm gonna give the gays everything they want. CHER and MERYL STREEP: Hold our ouzo.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Not sure if I'm jealous of Meryl Streep or Cher pero TANGINAAAA ANUUUNNNAAA!!!??? My gay a** heart 😍😍😍😭😭😭💕💕💕
j.a cruz 🌈 @_jacruz

Not sure if I'm jealous of Meryl Streep or Cher pero TANGINAAAA ANUUUNNNAAA!!!??? My gay a** heart 😍😍😍😭😭😭💕💕💕

Reply Retweet Favorite
everytime meryl streep and cher kiss the gays get 100x stronger
freddie @sorryimpudge

everytime meryl streep and cher kiss the gays get 100x stronger

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
So Meryl Streep and Cher kissed, was this like an awakening, are we all gay now?
Rachel Anne ⭕️ @RachelxAnnex

So Meryl Streep and Cher kissed, was this like an awakening, are we all gay now?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Name a more iconic duo.

Bye Madonna y Britney Spears. Cher y Meryl Streep 👏🏼
P e p e j a n d r o @iampepejandros

Bye Madonna y Britney Spears. Cher y Meryl Streep 👏🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday, July 20.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Omg It's Prime Day!

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App