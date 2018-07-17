Meryl Streep And Cher Kissed At The "Mamma Mia!" Sequel Premiere And We're Here For It

Anthony Harvey / AFP / Getty Images

In the 2008 film, Streep played Donna, Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) single mom who was in a love triangle with Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), and Harry (Colin Firth).

Since this sequel is all about flashbacks to Donna's young adulthood, and Streep hasn't really appeared in any trailers for the movie, some fans think that Donna is dead in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.