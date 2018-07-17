Meryl Streep And Cher Kissed At The "Mamma Mia!" Sequel Premiere And We're Here For It

The red carpet premiere of the Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, took place on Monday night in London.
A lot of people were pleasantly surprised to see the one and only Meryl Streep show up, since there's been a lot of speculation about her character leading up to the sequel.
The premiere crowd erupted in cheers when Streep was introduced as a person "who needs no introduction."
But the REAL NEWS came when Streep was on the "blue carpet," spending time with fellow Oscar-winner Cher, who plays Ruby Sheridan, Donna's mother, in the sequel.
Streep snuck up behind Cher while she was being interviewed.
Streep even snapped a photo of her fans on her iPhone.
And THEN the two stars shared a kiss for the cameras...
...which really sent some shockwaves around the internet.
The gay community, in particular, was shook.
Name a more iconic duo.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday, July 20.
