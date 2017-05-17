A Trip To A Military Hospital Inspired Brad Pitt To Make A Movie About The War In Afghanistan

The satirical comedy War Machine, out on Netflix and in select theaters on May 26, is the latest film from Brad Pitt.
The movie tells the story of General Glen McMahon (Pitt), who tries to "win" the war in Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, Pitt answered questions about War Machine during a BuzzFeed News-presented screening and panel discussion.
The actor said he'd previously made a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and talking with soldiers in the hospital became part of his motivation for getting involved with adapting Hastings' book into a movie.