Ben Platt's Tonys Acceptance Speech Was Incredibly Inspirational

On Sunday, June 11, Dear Evan Hansen came away as the clear winner at the 2017 Tony Awards.
The Broadway musical won a total of six awards, including Best Musical, and Best Actor for Ben Platt.
Platt gave a heartwarming acceptance speech, in which he thanked a lot of people, including his family.
"Dad, you're my hero and you taught me you have to be a decent human being to be a decent artist," he said.
Platt also addressed "all the young people watching at home" at the end of his speech, giving some inspiring advice: "Don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself, because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful."