TVAndMovies

Ben Platt's Tonys Acceptance Speech Was Incredibly Inspirational

"Don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself."

Posted on
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday, June 11, Dear Evan Hansen came away as the clear winner at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The Broadway musical won a total of six awards, including Best Musical, and Best Actor for Ben Platt.

The show is about a high schooler named Evan Hansen who grapples with social anxiety. It addresses topics like suicide, family, loneliness, and friendship.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The show is about a high schooler named Evan Hansen who grapples with social anxiety. It addresses topics like suicide, family, loneliness, and friendship.

Platt gave a heartwarming acceptance speech, in which he thanked a lot of people, including his family.

"Dad, you're my hero and you taught me you have to be a decent human being to be a decent artist," he said.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Platt also addressed "all the young people watching at home" at the end of his speech, giving some inspiring advice: "Don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself, because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful."

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Congrats and thanks for the wise words, Ben!

Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

