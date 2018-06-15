 back to top
Ariana Grande's Been Wearing What Looks Like A MASSIVE Engagement Ring Since The Beginning Of June

The pop star is believed to be engaged to SNL cast member Pete Davidson, but neither of them has publicly confirmed it.

Krystie Lee Yandoli
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s romance has been a bit of a ~whirlwind~ for anyone following along. Earlier this week, the pop star and SNL cast member are believed to have gotten engaged after publicly dating for only a few weeks.

Well, Grande was seen wearing what looks like a MASSIVE diamond engagement ring on her left finger while performing on Thursday night.

Grande gave a performance at The Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City, where she can be seen wearing the diamond.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

There it is!

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

But it looks like Grande's been wearing the ring for almost two weeks. Here she is on June 2, performing at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
👀 👀 👀

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The couple hasn’t officially confirmed or denied the news about their engagement.

(Reps for Grande and Davidson haven't responded to requests for comment.)

But Grande’s Twitter activity also suggsets she plans on marrying Davidson. She's liked a number of tweets referring to the engagement and calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”

@ArianaGrande i always will love u more and that’s the indisputable tea for today mrs.davidson
keith @rightheresus

@ArianaGrande i always will love u more and that’s the indisputable tea for today mrs.davidson

honest to god our girl is engaged
thales @teasybutera

honest to god our girl is engaged

AND she sent out some other hints. A fan tweeted at Grande saying, "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL," and she replied that Davidson has "BEEN BRIEFED."

@xsweetdrops @intoyouariana HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@xsweetdrops @intoyouariana HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED

Grande also tweeted at Camila Cabello, seemingly because the two have an inside joke about calling each other "wife."

we need to talk @camila_cabello
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

we need to talk @camila_cabello

Cabello jokingly replied about the two of them breaking up, telling her to "KEEP THE RING."

😭😭😭😭KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?) https://t.co/ce3Tyd61Vx
camila @Camila_Cabello

😭😭😭😭KEEP THE RING, IM TAKING THE CANNOLIS (who’s keeping the dogs tho?) https://t.co/ce3Tyd61Vx

But so far, the biggest point of evidence is this big ole diamond ring. According to E! News, Davidson's jeweler says the rock is worth a whopping $93,000.

I gotta get me some of that SNL money.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

I gotta get me some of that SNL money.

Congrats to the happy couple!!

