Ann Curry Called Out Megyn Kelly's Feud With Jane Fonda

On Monday, Megyn Kelly used her segment on the Today show to call out Jane Fonda for not wanting to discuss her experience with plastic surgery.
Back in September, Kelly interviewed Fonda on her show and asked the actor, "I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?"
So on Tuesday, Ann Curry addressed Kelly's segment when she was guest cohosting on The View.
"Journalists are not supposed to be the story," Curry said.
"We're supposed to be humble. We're supposed to use whatever time we're given to shine a light on other stories," she continued. "There are so many stories that we're not covering, and to take time with this ... is not journalism."
View cohost Joy Behar also said Fonda should have asked Kelly, "And how much work have you had, bitch?"
