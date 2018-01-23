 back to top
Ann Curry Called Out Megyn Kelly's Feud With Jane Fonda

"There are so many stories that we're not covering and to take time with this ... is not journalism."

Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, Megyn Kelly used her segment on the Today show to call out Jane Fonda for not wanting to discuss her experience with plastic surgery.

Back in September, Kelly interviewed Fonda on her show and asked the actor, "I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?"

Fonda avoided the question and has since gone on to say that "it showed that she’s not that good an interviewer." And when appearing on the Today show recently to promote the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, Fonda's costar Lily Tomlin jokingly asked her about getting a facelift, to which Fonda replied, "Who are you? Megyn Kelly?"

In her segment on Monday, Kelly said she has "no regrets about that question," adding that Fonda's name is "synonymous with outrage." Kelly also discussed Fonda's history of opposing the Vietnam War in the 1970s.

So on Tuesday, Ann Curry addressed Kelly's segment when she was guest cohosting on The View.

"Journalists are not supposed to be the story," Curry said.

"We're supposed to be humble. We're supposed to use whatever time we're given to shine a light on other stories," she continued. "There are so many stories that we're not covering, and to take time with this ... is not journalism."

"Not only are we living in a time, but also we're witnessing a certain amount of meanness ... which we should not tolerate," Curry said. "In general, about everything, we are better than this."
View cohost Joy Behar also said Fonda should have asked Kelly, "And how much work have you had, bitch?"

A few minutes later, Behar apologized for calling Kelly a bitch. "I want to apologize to Megyn Kelly — I didn't mean to call her a bitch. I like her, actually. I've met her at parties and I like her. I just think she's struggling for a persona... She doesn't know who she is, and that's the problem."
You can watch the full clip here:

