1. riley | TODAY!!! @juggiesburgers can i not go to school on thursday? "sorry ms davis but riverdale aired last night & my doctor said that i need at least 24 hrs to recover" 03:54 PM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. abbyeaves @abbyeavess If homeboy lives in Riverdale, has red hair, & is Archie Andrews ... homeboy is gonna like... get it. 02:07 AM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. roby @iamthatroby I'm a simple man. I see the words "RIVERDALE" and "good" in the same tweet, I smash that mfing retweet button. 09:43 PM - 12 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite "sorry ms davis but riverdale aired last night & my doctor said that i need at least 24 hrs to recover" 03:54 PM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. abbyeaves @abbyeavess If homeboy lives in Riverdale, has red hair, & is Archie Andrews ... homeboy is gonna like... get it. 02:07 AM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. roby @iamthatroby I'm a simple man. I see the words "RIVERDALE" and "good" in the same tweet, I smash that mfing retweet button. 09:43 PM - 12 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 4. pilot @pilotbacon a book club but for discussing Riverdale every thursday morning 02:33 PM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. emily cangelosi @EmilyCangelosi riverdale starts again tomorrow so i’m gunna be more annoying for the next 3 months, sorry 03:16 PM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. ashlyn seybold @ashlynseyboldd can riverdale be on everyday w a new episode bc i need to know who tf hurt my baby archie’s dad 09:33 PM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Marilia with one L @MariliaRiAn I could write the speech I’m supposed to have done by tomorrow, I could wash my hair, I could eat, ooooorrrrrr I could watch Riverdale 02:31 AM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. HM @hayleymcgoldie riverdale is back TOMORROW I can't wait to be annoyed by archie until he takes his shirt off then I'll forget he's riverdale's troy bolton 02:30 PM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 9. georgia l luckhurst @glluckhurst my only hope for riverdale season two is that everyone will stop pretending anybody gives a shit about archie's music 07:01 PM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. HC. @hollycockX Season 2 of Riverdale starts back soon and if you think I’m going to log on to my ex’s Netflix to watch it your abs… https://t.co/jlEFSGoVqS 09:26 AM - 10 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Archie @DearArchie I only have two moods and they are both Camila and Asha in this picture. #Riverdale 11:35 PM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Maddie Williams @maddie_w12 Things I need to do: Study for 3 tests Clean my room Pack for trip Workout What I’m doing right now: Watching my 3rd episode of riverdale 03:09 AM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Emma Benshoff @emmabenshoff If I were to create a piechart of what takes up my time, at least 65% of it would be “watching Riverdale cast interviews.” 09:11 PM - 15 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 14. kelsi nicole stork @NicoleKelsi I couldn’t manage to clean or do homework but I did manage to watch the whole first season of riverdale 04:25 AM - 16 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Myles Tanzer @mylestanzer I started watching Riverdale last night and I really wasn't ready. The teens were so hot and cool. 02:33 PM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. courtney watts @courtkneewatts @WriterRAS @CW_Riverdale @lilireinhart @CamilaMendes @colesprouse @iamamurray @CaseyCott @madelainepetsch… https://t.co/t3i8x1l3Rp 08:12 PM - 17 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. This Is Pauloween @NotLikeFreddy I just read a piece on Riverdale that referred to the show as one long Lorde music video, and you know what? You know what? Fair 07:59 PM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Ryan Joyner @TheRyanJoyner at my little brother’s homecoming and none of these high school students look anything like the characters off of Riverdale 06:18 PM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. ex ni maria tangan @s0rongon riverdale in a nutshell: a bunch of physically perfect teenagers solve mysteries and have sex 08:16 AM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. S Holly @S_Hollyy *Grundy shows up just to be killed off* #riverdale #riverdaleseason2 Me: 02:56 AM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. marsbar ☼ @mar_francexo riverdale makes me want to sip on a milkshake in an old fashioned diner where they deliver my burger on rollerscates idk just a thought bye 11:58 AM - 13 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 