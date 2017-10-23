 back to top
TVAndMovies

21 Tweets Everyone Who's Obsessed With "Riverdale" Will Relate To

"If homeboy lives in Riverdale, has red hair, & is Archie Andrews...homeboy is gonna like...get it."

Kristin Harris
Kristin Harris
1.

can i not go to school on thursday? "sorry ms davis but riverdale aired last night &amp; my doctor said that i need at least 24 hrs to recover"
riley | TODAY!!! @juggiesburgers

can i not go to school on thursday? "sorry ms davis but riverdale aired last night &amp; my doctor said that i need at least 24 hrs to recover"

2.

If homeboy lives in Riverdale, has red hair, &amp; is Archie Andrews ... homeboy is gonna like... get it.
abbyeaves @abbyeavess

If homeboy lives in Riverdale, has red hair, &amp; is Archie Andrews ... homeboy is gonna like... get it.

3.

I'm a simple man. I see the words "RIVERDALE" and "good" in the same tweet, I smash that mfing retweet button.
roby @iamthatroby

I'm a simple man. I see the words "RIVERDALE" and "good" in the same tweet, I smash that mfing retweet button.

4.

a book club but for discussing Riverdale every thursday morning
pilot @pilotbacon

a book club but for discussing Riverdale every thursday morning

5.

riverdale starts again tomorrow so i’m gunna be more annoying for the next 3 months, sorry
emily cangelosi @EmilyCangelosi

riverdale starts again tomorrow so i’m gunna be more annoying for the next 3 months, sorry

6.

can riverdale be on everyday w a new episode bc i need to know who tf hurt my baby archie’s dad
ashlyn seybold @ashlynseyboldd

can riverdale be on everyday w a new episode bc i need to know who tf hurt my baby archie’s dad

7.

I could write the speech I’m supposed to have done by tomorrow, I could wash my hair, I could eat, ooooorrrrrr I could watch Riverdale
Marilia with one L @MariliaRiAn

I could write the speech I’m supposed to have done by tomorrow, I could wash my hair, I could eat, ooooorrrrrr I could watch Riverdale

8.

riverdale is back TOMORROW I can't wait to be annoyed by archie until he takes his shirt off then I'll forget he's riverdale's troy bolton
HM @hayleymcgoldie

riverdale is back TOMORROW I can't wait to be annoyed by archie until he takes his shirt off then I'll forget he's riverdale's troy bolton

9.

my only hope for riverdale season two is that everyone will stop pretending anybody gives a shit about archie's music
georgia l luckhurst @glluckhurst

my only hope for riverdale season two is that everyone will stop pretending anybody gives a shit about archie's music

10.

Season 2 of Riverdale starts back soon and if you think I’m going to log on to my ex’s Netflix to watch it your abs… https://t.co/jlEFSGoVqS
HC. @hollycockX

Season 2 of Riverdale starts back soon and if you think I’m going to log on to my ex’s Netflix to watch it your abs… https://t.co/jlEFSGoVqS

11.

I only have two moods and they are both Camila and Asha in this picture. #Riverdale
Archie @DearArchie

I only have two moods and they are both Camila and Asha in this picture. #Riverdale

12.

Things I need to do: Study for 3 tests Clean my room Pack for trip Workout What I’m doing right now: Watching my 3rd episode of riverdale
Maddie Williams @maddie_w12

Things I need to do: Study for 3 tests Clean my room Pack for trip Workout What I’m doing right now: Watching my 3rd episode of riverdale

13.

If I were to create a piechart of what takes up my time, at least 65% of it would be “watching Riverdale cast interviews.”
Emma Benshoff @emmabenshoff

If I were to create a piechart of what takes up my time, at least 65% of it would be “watching Riverdale cast interviews.”

14.

I couldn’t manage to clean or do homework but I did manage to watch the whole first season of riverdale
kelsi nicole stork @NicoleKelsi

I couldn’t manage to clean or do homework but I did manage to watch the whole first season of riverdale

15.

I started watching Riverdale last night and I really wasn't ready. The teens were so hot and cool.
Myles Tanzer @mylestanzer

I started watching Riverdale last night and I really wasn't ready. The teens were so hot and cool.

16.

@WriterRAS @CW_Riverdale @lilireinhart @CamilaMendes @colesprouse @iamamurray @CaseyCott @madelainepetsch… https://t.co/t3i8x1l3Rp
courtney watts @courtkneewatts

@WriterRAS @CW_Riverdale @lilireinhart @CamilaMendes @colesprouse @iamamurray @CaseyCott @madelainepetsch… https://t.co/t3i8x1l3Rp

17.

I just read a piece on Riverdale that referred to the show as one long Lorde music video, and you know what? You know what? Fair
This Is Pauloween @NotLikeFreddy

I just read a piece on Riverdale that referred to the show as one long Lorde music video, and you know what? You know what? Fair

18.

at my little brother’s homecoming and none of these high school students look anything like the characters off of Riverdale
Ryan Joyner @TheRyanJoyner

at my little brother’s homecoming and none of these high school students look anything like the characters off of Riverdale

19.

riverdale in a nutshell: a bunch of physically perfect teenagers solve mysteries and have sex
ex ni maria tangan @s0rongon

riverdale in a nutshell: a bunch of physically perfect teenagers solve mysteries and have sex

20.

*Grundy shows up just to be killed off* #riverdale #riverdaleseason2 Me:
S Holly @S_Hollyy

*Grundy shows up just to be killed off* #riverdale #riverdaleseason2 Me:

21.

riverdale makes me want to sip on a milkshake in an old fashioned diner where they deliver my burger on rollerscates idk just a thought bye
marsbar ☼ @mar_francexo

riverdale makes me want to sip on a milkshake in an old fashioned diner where they deliver my burger on rollerscates idk just a thought bye

