Write A Message From "A" And We'll Tell You Which Pretty Little Liar You Are

You got: Hanna You've got a killer closet, can crank out some perfect one-liners at just the right moment, and have exactly zero time for bullshit. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform / giphy.com

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Aria You're willing to protect yourself and what you want at all times, even if that means betraying those closest to you. But don't worry, you always find your way back to the right path. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Spencer Your fearlessness, intellect, and wit help you master even the most difficult situations. But sometimes you let your perfectionism get the best of you. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform / fellinlovewithblue.tumblr.com

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Emily Incredibly selfless and caring, there's nothing you wouldn't do for your closest friends and family. Your strength and courage is honestly remarkable, and you should be proud AF of that. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform / giphy.com

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You got: Alison There's a sneaky, sly, manipulative side to you, but when you truly love someone, no one is more caring than you. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Freeform

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app