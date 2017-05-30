Sections

TVAndMovies

Write A Message From "A" And We'll Tell You Which Pretty Little Liar You Are

Let's play, bitches.

Posted on
Kristin Harris
Kristin Harris
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Sticky note
    Via Freeform
    Sticky note
    Text message
    Via Freeform
    Text message
    Piece of paper
    Via Freeform
    Piece of paper
    A sheet of music
    Via Freeform
    A sheet of music

  2. Spencer
    Via Freeform
    Spencer
    Hanna
    Via Freeform
    Hanna
    Emily
    Via Freeform
    Emily
    Alison
    Via Freeform
    Alison
    Aria
    Via Freeform
    Aria

  5. Mona
    Via Freeform
    Mona
    Jenna
    Via Freeform
    Jenna
    Charlotte
    Via instagram.com
    Charlotte
    Noel
    Via Freeform
    Noel

Write A Message From "A" And We'll Tell You Which Pretty Little Liar You Are

You got: Hanna

You've got a killer closet, can crank out some perfect one-liners at just the right moment, and have exactly zero time for bullshit.

Hanna Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform / giphy.com
You got: Aria

You're willing to protect yourself and what you want at all times, even if that means betraying those closest to you. But don't worry, you always find your way back to the right path.

Aria Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform
You got: Spencer

Your fearlessness, intellect, and wit help you master even the most difficult situations. But sometimes you let your perfectionism get the best of you.

Spencer Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform / fellinlovewithblue.tumblr.com
You got: Emily

Incredibly selfless and caring, there's nothing you wouldn't do for your closest friends and family. Your strength and courage is honestly remarkable, and you should be proud AF of that.

Emily Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform / giphy.com
You got: Alison

There's a sneaky, sly, manipulative side to you, but when you truly love someone, no one is more caring than you.

Alison Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform
