17 Side-By-Sides Of The "Young Sheldon" Cast At The Start Of The Show Vs. The End

How fast the night changes. 🥺

Kristen Harris
Young Sheldon is ending after seven seasons. Looking back, it's kinda wild how much the actors who played Sheldon Cooper, his family, and his friends have grown and changed over the course of the series.

Jim Parsons and young Iain Armitage onstage holding hands
Here are 17 side-by-sides of the Young Sheldon cast at the start of the show vs. the end:

1. Here's Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Season 1:

Young Sheldon in a plaid shirt standing in front of lockers
He was 9 when the series premiered.

And here's Iain in Season 7:

teenage Sheldon wearing a Green Lantern shirt
He's 15 now.

Here's a side-by-side:

Sheldon in Season 1 vs Season 7
2. Here's Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, in Season 1:

Young Missy at a dinner table in a scene looking surprised, wearing a denim dress with a blouse
She was also 9 when the series began.

And here's Raegan in Season 7:

teenage Missy in a plaid shirt sitting at dinner table
She's 16 now.

Here's a side-by-side:

Side-by-side stills from a TV series showing Missy as a young girl and as a teenager
3. Here's Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, in Season 1:

Georgie with a mullet in a locker room
He was 14 when the series began.

And here's Montana in Season 7:

adult Georgie at the dinner table
He's 21 now.

Here's a side-by-side:

Georgie in Season 1 and Season 7
4. Here's Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mom, in Season 1:

Mary with a friendly expression
Fun fact: Zoe's mom, Laurie Metcalf, played Mary Cooper on The Big Bang Theory!

And here's Zoe in Season 7:

Mary in a striped shirt smiling
Here's a side-by-side:

Mary in Season 1 vs Season 7
5. Here's Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's dad, in Season 1:

George in a striped polo shirt sitting at a table, expressing surprise or confusion
Fun fact: Before he was cast as George, Lance had a minor role on The Big Bang Theory. He played Jimmy Speckerman, the former high school bully Leonard confronted in Season 5 Episode 11, "The Speckerman Recurrence."

Here's Lance in Season 7:

George in a football coach polo sitting in an office
Here's a side-by-side:

George in Season1 and Season 7
6. Here's Annie Potts as Connie Tucker, Sheldon's Meemaw, in Season 1:

Connie with expressive eyes, holding cards, dressed in retro-style blouse with earrings
And here's Annie in Season 7:

Connie in a sweater over a blouse
On The Big Bang Theory, June Squibb played Meemaw.

Here's a side-by-side:

Connie in Season 1 and Season 7
7. Here's Ryan Phuong as Tam Nguyen, Sheldon's childhood best friend, in Season 1:

Tam in a striped polo holding books
He was 15 at the beginning of the series.

And here's Ryan in Season 7:

Tam in a solid polo, unbuttoned
He's 22 now.

Here's a side-by-side:

Tam in Season 1 vs Season 7
8. Here's Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, Sheldon's neighbor, in Season 1:

A young Billy in a striped shirt
He was 8 when the series began.

And here's Wyatt in Season 7:

teenage Billy in a striped shirt sitting on a couch
He's 15 now.

Here's a side-by-side:

Billy in Season1 vs Season 7
9. Here's Mckenna Grace as Paige Swanson, Sheldon's friend/rival, when she made her debut in Season 2:

Paige in a striped polo and beaded necklace, sitting in class
She was 12 when she filmed her first episode.

And here's Mckenna during her final appearance in Season 6:

Paige in plaid shirt sits at restaurant table, wearing plaid shirt
She's 17 now.

And here's a side-by-side:

Paige in Season 2 and Season 6
10. Here's Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff, the Coopers' pastor-turned-neighbor, in Season 1:

Jeff seated in a suit with his Bible in hand
And here's Matt in Season 7:

Jeff in a polo holding a coffee mug
Here's a side-by-side:

Pastor Jeff in Season 1 vs Season 7
11. Here's Wallace Shawn as John Sturgis, Sheldon's professor and mentor, in Season 1:

Dr Sturgis in a suit and tie
And here's Wallace in Season 7:

Dr Sturgis in a suit sitting in an office
Here's a side-by-side:

Dr Sturgis in Season1 vs Season 7
12. Here's Craig T. Nelson as Dale Ballard, Connie's love interest and Georgie's boss, when he debuted in Season 3:

Dale in a t-shirt sitting in a dugout
And here's Craig in Season 7:

Dale in a plaid shirt sitting
Here's a side-by-side:

Dale in Season 3 vs Season 7
13. Here's Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Georgie's partner, when she made her debut in Season 5:

Mandy in a floral dress smiling
Mandy and Georgie are set to return in the upcoming spin-off Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

And here's Emily in Season 7:

Mandy in a floral blouse at the dinner table
Here's a side-by-side:

Mandy in Season 5 vs Season 7
14. Here's Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks, the Coopers' neighbor, in Season 1:

Brenda behind the counter at the bowling alley
And here's Melissa in Season 7:

Brenda talking on the landline
Here's a side-by-side:

Brenda in Season 1 and Season 7
15. Here's Doc Farrow as Assistant Coach Wayne Wilkins, Sheldon's P.E. teacher and George's coworker, in Season 1:

Wayne in a football coach attire with a whistle, on a practice field
And here's Doc in Season 7:

Wayne looking sad, wearing a polo
Here's a side-by-side:

Wayne in Season 1 vs Season 7
16. Here's Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Grant Linkletter, Sheldon's professor, when he debuted in Season 2:

Dr Linkletter in a suit and striped tie
And here's Ed in Season 7:

Dr Linkletter in a suit and tie sitting in an office
Here's a side-by-side:

Dr Linkletter in Season 2 and Season 7
17. And finally, here's the Cooper family in Season 3 (when the title card changed to include all of them):

Georgie, George Sr, Missy, Mary, Sheldon, and Connie standing together in a field
And here's the Cooper family in Season 7:

Georgie, Mandy, baby Constance, George Sr, Missy, Mary, Sheldon, and Connie standing together in a field
Here's a side-by-side:

the Cooper family in Season 3 versus Season 7
