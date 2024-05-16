Young Sheldon is ending after seven seasons. Looking back, it's kinda wild how much the actors who played Sheldon Cooper, his family, and his friends have grown and changed over the course of the series.
Here are 17 side-by-sides of the Young Sheldon cast at the start of the show vs. the end:
1.Here's Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Season 1:
And here's Iain in Season 7:
2.Here's Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin sister, in Season 1:
And here's Raegan in Season 7:
3.Here's Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Sheldon's older brother, in Season 1:
And here's Montana in Season 7:
4.Here's Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mom, in Season 1:
And here's Zoe in Season 7:
5.Here's Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Sheldon's dad, in Season 1:
Here's Lance in Season 7:
6.Here's Annie Potts as Connie Tucker, Sheldon's Meemaw, in Season 1:
And here's Annie in Season 7:
7.Here's Ryan Phuong as Tam Nguyen, Sheldon's childhood best friend, in Season 1:
And here's Ryan in Season 7:
8.Here's Wyatt McClure as Billy Sparks, Sheldon's neighbor, in Season 1:
And here's Wyatt in Season 7:
9.Here's Mckenna Grace as Paige Swanson, Sheldon's friend/rival, when she made her debut in Season 2:
And here's Mckenna during her final appearance in Season 6:
10.Here's Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff, the Coopers' pastor-turned-neighbor, in Season 1:
And here's Matt in Season 7:
11.Here's Wallace Shawn as John Sturgis, Sheldon's professor and mentor, in Season 1:
And here's Wallace in Season 7:
12.Here's Craig T. Nelson as Dale Ballard, Connie's love interest and Georgie's boss, when he debuted in Season 3:
And here's Craig in Season 7:
13.Here's Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister, Georgie's partner, when she made her debut in Season 5:
And here's Emily in Season 7:
14.Here's Melissa Peterman as Brenda Sparks, the Coopers' neighbor, in Season 1:
And here's Melissa in Season 7:
15.Here's Doc Farrow as Assistant Coach Wayne Wilkins, Sheldon's P.E. teacher and George's coworker, in Season 1:
And here's Doc in Season 7:
16.Here's Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Grant Linkletter, Sheldon's professor, when he debuted in Season 2:
And here's Ed in Season 7:
17.And finally, here's the Cooper family in Season 3 (when the title card changed to include all of them):